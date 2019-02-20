UL Opens Catalog of Safety Standards

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an essential and far-reaching move today, Underwriters Laboratories Inc. (UL), a global safety science leader, announced it will now offer open-access online views of its entire library of UL Safety Standards for any interested individual or organization globally.

As part of its long-term vision, UL builds upon its mission of fulfilling its responsibility to stakeholders to help build a safer world by now offering UL Standards to everyone. Through this measure, global users of any economic means will be able to find, reference and employ the entire library.

"Digital technologies and globalization have driven, and continue to drive, huge changes in standards and the way they are utilized," explained Philip Piqueira, Vice President Global Standards at UL. "By taking this important step, we will keep standards both relevant and vibrant, engaging new generations, more global audiences and educators with UL Standards."

UL has developed more than 1,400 Standards to address safety, security and sustainability challenges and foster safe living and working conditions for people everywhere. The company continues to develop new Standards for evolving technologies, systems and services. This move demonstrates UL's continued commitment to advancing standards development in the digital age by evolving its business model to align with the digitization and globalization of information.

Safety standards are written documents that outline the process by which a product is tested to help mitigate risk, injury or danger. UL is an independent standards-setting organization that combines extensive safety research, scientific expertise and an uncompromising commitment to integrity to help create a safer world. UL Standards development covers nearly all products, systems and services found in homes and workplaces.

Visit shopulstandards.com to browse the Standards and access them.

About UL

UL fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. Our nonprofit parent organization engages in standards development, scientific research, education and public outreach activities. Our commercial businesses test, inspect, audit, certify, validate, verify, advise and train and we support these efforts with software solutions for safety and sustainability. The UL Mark engenders trust, enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion for making the world a safer place. To learn more about our business solutions, visit UL.com.

CONTACT:

MICHELLE PRESS

COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR

847.664.1966

ULNEWS@UL.COM

SOURCE UL

Related Links

http://www.ul.com

