UL Releases Re-Engineered Windographer Software to Improve Productivity and Performance for Wind Resource Measurement Campaigns

Windographer 5 quickly imports data from almost any format used in the wind power industry, allowing for rapid quality control and statistical analyses — including long-term adjustment and the functionality to export data to any wind flow model. Additionally, Windographer 5's robust platform helps project developers gain productivity and performance with more comprehensive views and comparisons of their datasets.

New features in version 5 of Windographer include:

Analyze and manage multiple datasets together. Users can now build a single workbook with all related datasets rather than toggle between one dataset at a time.

View multiple display windows simultaneously.

Undo modifications to correct mistakes.

Manage larger datasets.

Import high-frequency data. Windographer 5 can read one-second data and even smaller time steps.

Windographer 5 will only be available via subscription, which means users will always have access to the latest version of the software and the ability to continuously integrate the newest technology into their workflow.

"Accelerated growth in the wind industry, combined with larger wind farms, means that project developers are working with more and bigger datasets to understand the wind resource in a wind farm's early planning stages," said Tom Lambert, product manager at UL and creator of Windographer. "This re-engineered platform optimizes the user experience and provides a foundation from which Windographer can grow into an even more powerful and flexible solution for analysis of wind and solar resource data. We are truly excited to bring this version to market as it will help our customers improve productivity and efficiency."

Windographer 5 is part of UL's software and data products suite that supports the entire wind farm development process — from initial site prospecting to final design and energy estimation. To learn more about Windographer 5, visit UL at www.ul.com/windographer.

