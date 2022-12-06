UL Solutions Announces GREENGUARD Gold Certification for KG2 Cleaner and Sanitiser

GREENGUARD Gold Certification helps Reza Chemical Industries and Reza Hygiene demonstrate how its low chemical emissions products support healthier indoor environments and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by minimizing the release of volatile organic compounds.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that KG2 Cleaner and Sanitiser received UL GREENGUARD Gold Certification to UL 2820, GREENGUARD Certification Program for Chemical Emissions for Cleaners and Cleaning Maintenance Systems. KG2 Cleaner and Sanitiser is manufactured by Reza Chemical Industries (RCI) for its partner Reza Hygiene, a contract manufacturer of chemical products for home care and personal care products based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and is the first cleaning product made in the Middle East to receive this designation.

KG2 Cleaner and Sanitiser received UL GREENGUARD Gold Certification for Chemical Emissions for Cleaners and Cleaning Maintenance Systems. UL GREENGUARD Certification is given to products that meet specific standards for low chemical emissions. UL GREENGUARD Gold Certification requires more stringent criteria, meaning that the product meets even lower total volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions levels limits and is acceptable for use in environments such as healthcare facilities and schools.

The UL GREENGUARD Certification Program tests products to rigorous chemical emissions standards to support healthier indoor environments. UL GREENGUARD Certification is given to products that meet specific standards for low chemical emissions. UL GREENGUARD Gold Certification requires more stringent criteria, meaning that the product meets even lower total volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions levels limits and is acceptable for use in environments such as schools and healthcare facilities.

Achieving GREENGUARD Gold Certification for KG2 Cleaner and Sanitiser helps demonstrate how RCI and Reza Hygiene are contributing to a more sustainable supply chain as a local supplier in Saudi Arabia. GREENGUARD Gold Certified products undergo strict chemical emission testing to help create healthier indoor living environments and minimize the release of pollutants that can contribute to health issues.

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative is driving investment in sustainability and large development projects. Manufacturers in Saudi Arabia are increasingly focused on enhancing the sustainability of their products and operations to support Vision 2030 and meet their customers' evolving expectations.

"Sustainability is top of mind for Reza Hygiene as well as RCI and other manufacturers who are searching for ways to demonstrate their commitment to healthier indoor environments," said Hamid Syed, vice president and general manager at UL Solutions in the Middle East. "UL Solutions can empower sustainability managers in helping understand their products' VOC emissions, minimizing the risks associated with VOCs and getting the certification to show it."

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), concentrations of many VOCs are consistently higher indoors than outdoors.

"Indoor air quality is a rapidly growing concern, and RCI and Reza Hygiene are committed to finding new ways to make their products more sustainable for healthier indoor environments. As a local supplier that supports local sourcing of technology and materials, RCI and Reza Hygiene are extremely proud to reach this milestone that demonstrates how we are helping to enhance indoor air quality in Saudi Arabia through low chemical emissions in our product," said Ahmed Al Serisarie, Quality, Health, Safety and Environmental manager at Reza Chemical Industries. Al Serisarie, who leads the Green and Sustainability initiative for RCI and Reza Hygiene, continued, "Achieving UL GREENGUARD Gold Certification of our KG2 Cleaner and Sanitiser marks a step forward for product and supply chain sustainability in Saudi Arabia."

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

PRESS CONTACT:

Steven Brewster

UL Solutions

[email protected]

T: +1 (847) 664.8425

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1962593/REZA_Chemical_KG2_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849892/UL_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE UL Solutions