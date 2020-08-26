UL to evaluate Azelio's long-duration energy storage technology for the US market

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global safety science company and certification body UL is working together with Azelio towards evaluating its long-duration energy storage technology to enable commercial operations in the US market. The objective of the evaluation is to achieve a field certification of Azelio's technology in 2021 for a specific project in California.

As part of Azelio's entry strategy for the US market, UL has been chosen as the certifying authority for the company's long-duration energy storage technology with on-demand clean power production. Being developed and manufactured in Sweden, Azelio's product will be CE certified following European standards, which are different in certain aspects to American standards when it comes to electrical safety and grid compliance. UL, being the reference for many of the North American grid standards, will evaluate Azelio's technology to enable the full compliance with the local grid codes and safety directives in the context of a field certification for a project in California.

In particular, Azelio's Thermal Energy Storage needs to fulfil several requirements such as safety requirements according to NEC (National Electrical Codes), pressure regulations, local NFPA fire codes as well as regulations for connecting to the grid. UL who has more than 100 years of experience from working with standards and certification will among other standards use its recently updated UL9540 to evaluate the safety of the installation.

"The US market has shown great interest in Azelio's technology and the need for long-duration energy storage is rapidly growing. We are now taking a big step towards market entry by partnering with UL to certify the technology for North American grid standards," says Jonas Eklind CEO of Azelio.

About Azelio

Azelio is a public Swedish company specialising in thermal energy storage with dispatchable power. The technology is revolutionary for its unique capability to produce electricity and heat from the storage on demand at all hours of the day. The system stores energy in recycled aluminium and has a total efficiency of up to 90 % from energy to heat and electricity. It is scalable and cost-efficient from 0.1 MW up to 100 MW and suffers no reduced capacity over time. Azelio has 150 employees, is headquartered in Gothenburg with production facilities in Uddevalla, development centres in Gothenburg and Åmål (Sweden), as well as a presence in Stockholm, Beijing, Madrid, and Morocco. Azelio currently has installations in Morocco and Sweden. Another installation will be up and running in Abu Dhabi in the fall of 2020. Since its establishment in 2008, the company has invested over SEK 1.5 billion in technical development. Azelio is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser: +46(0)8-528 00 399, [email protected]. More about Azelio: www.azelio.com

