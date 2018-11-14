UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Marks on Electric Fuel Pumps (Release 18PN-29)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps identified below bear counterfeit UL Certification Marks for the United States. These electric fuel pumps have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Standards for Safety and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

The automotive electric fuel pumps were shipped in JDM Speed retail packaging.

Name of Product:

Automotive Electric Fuel Pump, No Model Number

Identification on the Products:

The products are marked with counterfeit UL Certification Marks and with the following symbol: a capital letter A enclosed in a circle.

The counterfeit electric fuel pumps are provided in packaging marked "Made In China."

The following is marked on the product:

AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRIC FUEL PUMP

(UL MARK) LISTED AU2635

6F96 [followed by this symbol: capital letter A enclosed in a circle]

12VDC 5.5 – 9 P.S.I

(To view the UL Mark, click here.)

Packaging and Product:

(To view photographs of the product and packaging, click here.)

Known to be distributed and sold by: Known to be sold by ebay.com and other on-line retailers.

