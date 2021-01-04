UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Marks on Portable Energy-Stored Power Packs (Release 20PN-12)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the Portable Energy-Stored Power Packs identified below bear counterfeit UL Certification Marks for the United States. These Portable Energy-Stored Power Packs have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Safety Standards for the risk of fire, electric shock, or injury to persons and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

Name of Product: Portable Energy-Stored Power Pack, BEATIT Models G22 and BP101

Remedy: UL recommends that you stop using these Products

Identification on the Products:

These power packs bear Counterfeit UL Certification Marks and the following:

Model: G22

Capacity: 15600mAh/57.72Wh

Start Current: 750A

Peak Current: 1500A

USB Output1: 5V/9V/12V

USB Output2: 5V/2.1A

Type-c In(Out): 5V/3A

DC Output: 12V/10A

Model: BP101 Capacity: 21000mAh(77.7Wh)

Start Current: 1100A Peak Current: 2200

Known to be sold by: Amazon.com, may have been sold by others

