UL Warns of Potentially Hazardous Generator Distribution Extension Cords (Release 2021PN-12)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the three generator distribution extension cords identified below may pose a fire hazard. The extension cords do not comply with UL's Safety Standards and are not authorized to bear the UL Mark for the United States or Canada. The input plug rating (30 Amp) exceeds the ratings of the output receptacles (20 Amp).

Name of Products: 30-Amp Generator Distribution Extensions Cord, 4-prong locking plug, 30 Amp Plug to 20 Amp Receptacles, 125/250V.

Hazard: The extension cords do not meet the requirements of the safety standard and may cause an increased risk of fire.

Manufacturer: Ningbo Xuanhua Electric Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Xuanhua Electric Co. Ltd. is authorized to apply the UL Mark to extension cords employing a plug and output receptacles that have the same current ratings. These cords are not included in this notice.

Remedy: UL recommends that you stop using these products

Identification on the Products:

The Extension Cords covered by this notice employ a 4-prong locking type plug, rated 30 Amps and multiple output receptacles, rated 20 Amps. The generator distribution extension cords bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks and the following.

Known to be sold by: Known to be sold at online retailers

