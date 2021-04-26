UL Warns of Unauthorized Reference to UL Certification on Fire Extinguishers (Release 21PN-13)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the fire extinguishers identified below bear an unauthorized reference to UL certification These fire extinguishers have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Standards for Safety and it is unknown if the fire extinguishers comply with any safety requirements.

Although the fire extinguishers bear reference to the "Kidde-Fenwal, Inc." name, these fire extinguishers were not manufactured by Kidde-Fenwal, Inc., and are not otherwise affiliated with Kidde-Fenwal, Inc.

Name of Product: Proextinseg

Remedy: UL recommends that you stop using this product.

Identification on the Products:

These fire extinguishers bear the following markings on the front label:

PROEXTINSEG

Articulos de Seguridad y Extinores

CERTIFICACION DE RECARGA YMANTENIMIENTO DE EXTINORES

CARGADO CON POLVO QINICO SECO PYRO-CHEM ABC 90

UNA MARCA DE KIDDE-FENWAL, INC Y CERTIFICADO

POR UNDERWRITERS LABORATORIES INC

UL NO 711

Photos:

FOR PHOTOS, PLEASE VISIT UL.COM

Known to be distributed in Columbia; may have been sold in other markets

About UL

UL is the global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. Our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

For information about Standards development and other nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

Amy Patti

Communications Director

UL LLC

847.664.8480

[email protected]

Release No. 21PN-13

SOURCE UL

Related Links

http://www.ul.com

