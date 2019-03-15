UL Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on Halogen Pendant Luminaires (Release 19PN-02)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the Halogen Pendant Luminaire identified below bears an unauthorized UL Certification Mark for the United States. These Halogen Pendant Luminaires have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Safety Standards for the risk of fire, electric shock, or injury to persons and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

Name of Product: Halogen Pendant Luminaire, Model HG8971



Manufacturer: Hong Kong Best New Zhuyuan Lighting



Remedy: UL recommends that you stop using this product.

Identification on the Products:

The Halogen Pendant Luminaires bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks and the following:

ITEM NO: HG8971

Date:2018-7 / E343225

DRY LOCATION USE ONLY

(Image of UL Mark > CERTIFIED > SAFETY US)

INCANDESCENT LUMINAIRE

No. K22967558

To see photographs, please visit www.ul.com/news.

Known to be distributed and sold by: https://www.wayfair.ca/ and https://wellyer.com/

About UL

UL fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. Our nonprofit parent organization engages in standards development, scientific research, education and public outreach activities. Our commercial businesses test, inspect, audit, certify, validate, verify, advise and train and we support these efforts with software solutions for safety and sustainability. The UL Mark engenders trust, enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion for making the world a safer place. To learn more about our business solutions, visit UL.com.

Michelle Press

Communications Director

UL LLC

847.664.1966

Michelle.Press@ul.com

Release No. 19PN-02

SOURCE UL

Related Links

https://www.ul.com

