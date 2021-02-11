uLab headlines at AAO Winter Conference with a Focus on Innovative Clear Aligner Treatment

uLab Systems™ is proud to be featured this weekend at the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) Winter Conference Tweet this

February 13 @ 1:00-2:30 pm CST : "Practice Revolution with uLab Aligners," during which Dr. Dumore will discuss the simple steps to implement an in-house aligner workflow.

: "Practice Revolution with uLab Aligners," during which Dr. Dumore will discuss the simple steps to implement an in-house aligner workflow. February 13 @ 3:00-4:30 pm CST : "Ultra-Efficient and Cost-Effective Digital Workflow Systems for Fabrication of In-House Aligners," during which Dr. Lin will discuss integrating 3D printing and aligner software applications for fabrication of in-house aligners.

: "Ultra-Efficient and Cost-Effective Digital Workflow Systems for Fabrication of In-House Aligners," during which Dr. Lin will discuss integrating 3D printing and aligner software applications for fabrication of in-house aligners. February [email protected] 4:30-5:00 pm CST : "Panel Discussion" on in-house aligners facilitated by Dr. Dumore and Dr. Lin.

uLab is exclusively focused on meeting the unique needs of orthodontists. Powered by AI-based software, uLab enables treatment planning in just one sitting, in as few as 10 minutes. uLab has created a best-in-class clear aligner system that provides orthodontists the choice to either print their aligners in-house or order them from uLab's state-of-the-art, U.S.-based aligner manufacturing facility. uLab is also breaking the mold on traditional pricing, with a pay-per-aligner pricing structure and an automatic case fee ceiling that is expected to save orthodontists an average of 40%1.

Dr. Lin shares: "uLab has become our lab software application of choice. The power of uLab's software is with speed in segmenting and creating a digital model. We can turn around retainers or aligners within one hour if necessary. Truly amazing!"

For orthodontists who sign up for uSmile Clear Aligners by March 1st, uLab will match the loyalty status they have with another manufacturer for 12 months so they can immediately take advantage of the savings offered by uLab. To learn more about uLab Systems, visit www.ulabsystems.com.

Located in San Mateo, CA, uLab Systems is led by a proven team of engineers and entrepreneurs with extensive experience bringing innovative new products to market. uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with digital treatment planning software and aligner products that let orthodontists easily take back control of their treatment plans.

