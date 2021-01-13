uLab Surpasses Another Milestone

uLab Systems has reached yet another key milestone of more than 200,000 cases planned to date in the United States. Tweet this

The company is breaking the mold on aligner pricing. Most aligner companies require orthodontists to commit to expensive aligner packages before treatment even starts. With the uLab Partner Program, orthodontists pay per aligner until they reach the case fee ceiling—as low as $950—afterwhich aligners are free of charge for a three year case. This unique structure means orthodontists benefit both from per aligner pricing and a guaranteed maximum price per case.

uLab's customer-centric approach is winning over orthodontists like Dr. John Graham of Salt Lake City, Utah : "uLab Systems is responsive in a way that I've never experienced with any other company. They take their customers seriously and respond to requests quickly, which is reason enough to try their product."

