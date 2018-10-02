LONDON, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulcerative Colitis: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2026



Summary



The current Ulcerative Colitis (UC) market is overcrowded with cheap generic drugs for mild to moderate disease, as well as expensive biologics (anti-tumor necrosis factors [TNFs] and anti-integrins) and biosimilars for severe disease that are used as short- or long-term alternatives to surgical options.The R&D within this space consists of 10 late-stage pipeline drugs with four oral formulations, more convenient dosing frequencies, novel mechanisms of action (MOAs), and improved safety profiles and drug availability.



However, the pipeline products will be challenged by the increasing emergence of biosimilars, since the major brands will experience patent cliffs throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, all but one drug are being developed for moderate to severe UC, which could crowd the market place.



2016 sales for the Ulcerative Colitis (UC) market is estimated at approximately $5.4 billion across the 7MM, encompassing the US, the five major European Union countries (5EU: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK), and Japan. Over the course of the 10-year forecast period, the Ulcerative Colitis (UC) market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.5% across the 7MM. Each of the 7MM are anticipated to grow, recording CAGRs of 2.7%, 1.2%, and 4.3% across the US, 5EU, and Japan, respectively.



At the end of 2026, the US will account for 80.4% of sales across the 7MM, while the 5EU and Japan, will account for around 16.1% and 3.4% of sales, respectively. The higher sales numbers for the US can be attributed to the higher prices of pharmaceuticals and the greater diagnosed prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis (UC) in the region, as well as the high annual cost of therapy (ACOT) of J&J's Stelara and the anticipated ACOT of AbbVie'srisankizumab and Eli Lilly's mirikizumab in the US market.



There are still high levels of unmet clinical need in the Ulcerative Colitis (UC) market, especially relating to the lack of safe and efficacious treatment alternatives.Current therapies have low safety profiles and can cause immunosuppression, leading to severe treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAE), which results in discontinuation of treatment in a significant number of patients.



The need for novel oral therapies, medical management of severe to fulminant patients, and lower cost of therapy are significant unmet needs in the Ulcerative Colitis (UC) space.



The report, "Ulcerative Colitis: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2026", analyzes the Ulcerative Colitis (UC) treatment landscape and provides detailed insights into the market dynamics of this rapidly developing space.



The report specifically helps in answering -

- How will the Ulcerative Colitis (UC) market landscape in the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK , and Japan) change from 2016-2026?

- What are the most promising late-stage pipeline drugs in UC?

- How do the clinical and commercial attributes of late-stage pipeline therapies compare with one another and against existing treatment options?

- What are the greatest unmet needs in UC? Will the pipeline drugs fulfill these needs of the market?

- What are the largest opportunities in the Ulcerative Colitis (UC) landscape?



Scope

- Overview of UC, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and current management strategies.

- Topline UC market revenue from 2016-2026. ACOT and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

- Key topics covered include current treatment options, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting UC therapeutics sales in the 7MM.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative early-stage projects, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline products.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global UC therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Reasons to buy

The report will enable you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global UC therapeutics market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the UC therapeutics market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.



