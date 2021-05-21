ulrich medical USA® Announces Exceptional First Quarter Sales

"We are grateful to our customers for allowing us to continue serving their needs," said Pete Richardson, Vice President, Finance and Administration, ulrich medical USA. "We are also extremely proud of our team – our sales agents and managers in the field, and our in-house personnel. They have all pitched in and worked creatively to keep the gears turning, in the face of all the obstacles presented by COVID, and results like these show that our combined efforts truly matter to our customers."

About ulrich medical USA, Inc.

ulrich medical USA is a subsidiary of ulrich medical®, a 109-year-old innovative medical technology company based in Ulm, Germany.

