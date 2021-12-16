UL's Healthy Building Services Now Available to Public Sector Facilities Through U.S. General Services Administration

"As government agencies move to pre-pandemic facility occupancy levels, demand is growing for healthier indoor spaces," said Sean McCrady, director, Asset and Sustainability Performance, Real Estate Properties at UL. "Government building operators will need to address tenant and occupant concerns by creating indoor environments that support occupant health and well-being. UL is here to help."

UL's extensive experience, science-based review process and multidisciplinary team in the healthy building space have the expertise and testing capabilities in a range of services. These include:

Indoor air quality assessment, including but not limited to HVAC system inspections, ventilation and filtration

American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers Standard 188 compliant legionella risk assessment for building spaces to establish water quality for both human consumption and waterborne pathogens

Lead in air, paint and water testing

Mold and moisture surveys

Radon testing—short or long term

GSA processes streamline the government sales process with pre-established pricing, terms and conditions that government buyers can purchase from a company. Based on the GSA contracted terms, UL's Healthy Building services are available across agencies, are open-ended and have no set amount for the number of services available to order. Thanks to negotiated terms with GSA, the purchasing government entity will receive a 5% service discount if five or more buildings need air quality testing and analyses.

While federal agencies use GSA contracts to purchase products and services, state and local governments also may use GSA purchasing power for their needs. UL's Healthy Building services are available for purchase by federal, state and local governments. Special disaster recovery service purchases are also available through this contract.

Government agencies researching indoor environment services can find information on UL Healthy Building Services may be found on the GSA website.

