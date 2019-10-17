Ulta Moves to the Number One Spot of Engagement Labs' TotalSocial® Ranking of Top Beauty and Personal Care Brands

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL), an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 companies, has released its TotalSocial® ranking of the top beauty and personal care brands in the U.S based on social influence.

Ulta is the top ranked brand, up from third in the previous ranking, thanks to leading all brands in terms of offline consumer conversations. The ranking is unique in that it combines offline and online consumer conversations. It is based on Engagement Labs' proprietary TotalSocial data and analytics, which continuously measures the most important drivers of brand social performance. The brands in the top 10 have earned the highest TotalSocial scores in the category for the last six months, compared to the Company's previous ranking published June 2018.

Top 10 TotalSocial Beauty and

Personal Care Brands Rank Change 1) Ulta +2 2) Bath & Body Works 0 3) Sephora +1 4) Dove Men + Care +5 5) AVON -4 6) Dove -1 7) Burt's Bees +6 7) L'Oréal +3 9) Lush -2 10) CoverGirl +5 Source: Engagement Labs TotalSocial® Top 10 Beauty

and Personal Care brands 6 months ending June 2019

compared to 6 months ending June 2018.

Ulta edged out Bath & Body Works and Sephora among beauty and personal care brands, based on the the quantity and quality of conversation engagement by consumers. The brand's recent high point was in March when YouTube sensation Jeffree Star drew a massive crowd to a Houston Ulta store to highlight his Morphe brand collaboration. The impact could be seen in both social media and face-to-face conversations.

Meanwhile, Bath & Body Works held steady in the number two position, one of only two brands scoring above 55 on both online and offline conversation (the other such brand is Lush). Sephora was third ranked, followed by Dove Men + Care, which jumped up five ranking points to fourth overall thanks to extremely high sentiment scores, both online and offline.

"Leadership in social influence requires brands embrace a holistic strategy, emphasizing both online and offline conversations," said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs. "The top TotalSocial beauty brands are what we call Conversation Commanders, because they excel both online and offline. That's important because online and offline conversations are equally important in driving sales."

Declining performance in offline conversation drove Avon from first to fifth place in the ranking.

Engagement Labs recently published a report focusing on the large differences in online and offline conversations, which underscores the importance of brands to achieve strength in both channels to drive business performance improvement

To learn more about Engagement Labs and how to increase your brand's word of mouth in real life and online, reach out at: totalsocial@engagementlabs.com.

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. The Company's TotalSocial® platform focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its diverse group of clients.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com / www.totalsocial.com.

About TotalSocial®

TotalSocial® is a premier data and analytics platform that provides brands with unique insights, improved marketing ROI and strategies to grow revenue. Fueled by actionable online and offline data, TotalSocial is the only platform that encompasses and listens to the entire social ecosystem. TotalSocial offers unique, proprietary data about brands, its industry and competitors. With cutting-edge diagnostics, patent-pending predictive analytics and machine learning, TotalSocial identifies business opportunities and provides recommendations and a roadmap to grow revenue and achieve business and marketing goals.

