Ultiloc Copolymers Expand Selvol Functionality

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is proud to announce the relaunch of the Selvol Ultiloc series; a range of copolymers that expand on the functionality of industry trusted Selvol Polyvinyl Alcohol products. Previously, the Selvol Ultiloc brand represented copolymers sold into barrier film and flexible packaging applications. The relaunch of this series marks the expansion of product categories and the addition of several new copolymers to the range.

Ultiloc 5003 was the first product in the Ultiloc range, and continues to be the most popular of the series thus far. Because it demonstrates superior adhesion characteristics with surface treated polymeric films (e.g. BOPP and BOPET) and excellent oxygen barrier performance*, Selvol Ultiloc 5003 is often used within multilayered flexible packaging films. These properties, alongside its higher reactivity and improved crosslinking, make it an effective replacement option for other barrier technologies as well. The Ultiloc series also includes Selvol Ultiloc 5103, a product close in composition and technology to Ultiloc 5003. Both products exhibit improved adhesion, low temperature solubility and quicker dissolution when compared to standard polyvinyl alcohol products. We suggest customers try both to determine which is better suited to their application.

The Selvol Ultiloc series also includes Selvol Ultiloc 2012 and Selvol Ultiloc 4005, two unique copolymers that add new performance characteristics the already diverse Selvol brand. While the entire Ultiloc range boasts lower temperature solubility and quicker dissolution than standard polyvinyl alcohol, Ultiloc 2012 also demonstrates stability over a wide range of temperatures and pH conditions. Ultiloc 4005 displays greater film flexibility and increased moisture retention when compared to standard polyvinyl alcohol.

To find out more about the advantages of including Selvol Ultiloc copolymers in your products, view test data, download the Copolymer Guide, or request samples, go to www.Ultiloc.com.

