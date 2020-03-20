Ultimaker Connects 3D Printing Hubs, Experts, and Designers with Hospitals to Enable 3D Printing Support During Coronavirus Outbreak

UTRECHT, The Netherlands, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As countries worldwide face the challenge of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, Ultimaker is making its global network of 3D printing hubs, experts, and designers directly available to hospitals in need of tools and applications that are short in supply and can be quickly produced with 3D printing. Through Ultimaker.com, hospitals can now learn the location of available 3D printing hubs nearby. And direct contact is offered with Ultimaker and local 3D printing experts and designers to advise and support on creating and obtaining the parts they need most.

Ultimaker has launched the following initiatives on Ultimaker.com:

Connect and Print:

Hospitals that face acute shortages of critical parts and that have approved 3D print designs and material specifications already available can directly connect with 3D printing experts nearby to send their 3D print requests to be printed. Ultimaker makes in-house 3D printing capacity available as well. A continuously updated map shows which 3D printing hubs are available nearby.



Design, Check, and Print:

If a hospital needs help designing parts and tools that run out and are now in limited supply, Ultimaker is making a team of highly motivated designers and application engineers available to support in designing and creating the desired part. This part is printed by the nearest 3D print hub and sent to the hospital as soon as possible. After testing and receiving approval of the hospital, the part is available for further 3D printed production.

"Hospital equipment parts might break or hospitals may run out of particular tools, for example," said Siert Wijnia, Co-founder at Ultimaker. "We are proud to see the 3D printing community come together to immediately print approved designs of objects that hospitals need right now. We hope these initiatives will help all hospitals understand where 3D printers, knowledge, and materials are available, so hospital staff can focus on what matters most: saving lives."

"3D printing can make a difference," added Jos Burger, CEO at Ultimaker. "We therefore invite all available 3D printing hubs equipped with Ultimaker 3D printers to make themselves visible through Ultimaker.com to accelerate the production of approved 3D printed parts, where they're needed, when they're needed. By unlocking the power of our network to support 3D print initiatives for hospitals worldwide, I am left humbled and honoured to be able to contribute in this challenging situation."

