Ultimaker Launches Podcast Series to Empower 3D Printing Adoption

UTRECHT, The Netherlands, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimaker, the global leader in desktop 3D printing, today announced the launch of its new podcast series, "Talking Additive." The first season of "Talking Additive" features guests from Ultimaker's network of partners, customers and allies, including decision makers from leading manufacturing companies, third-party Materials Alliance partners and Ultimaker.

Ultimaker's "Talking Additive" provides an interactive avenue to explore the impact of adopting additive manufacturing. The podcast, hosted by Matt Griffin, Director of Community Development at Ultimaker North America, aims to uncover new details about the evolving paradigm for the future of manufacturing, engineering and design through stories and experience from top innovators from around the globe.

Now available, the first three "Talking Additive" episodes feature:

Matthew Forrester , Additive Manufacturing Technical Manager, L'Oréal —Ultimaker virtually visits the L'Oréal headquarters in Clichy, France to discuss the three stages of adopting additive manufacturing: Prototyping, Plants, Production.

—Ultimaker virtually visits the L'Oréal headquarters in Clichy, to discuss the three stages of adopting additive manufacturing: Prototyping, Plants, Production. Danielle Glasbergen-Benning , Application Development Specialist, DSM Additive Manufacturing —Glasbergen-Benning explains the process for translating application needs into material solutions, with insights into recent cutting-edge projects made possible by their portfolio of materials available for open platform professional 3D printers.

—Glasbergen-Benning explains the process for translating application needs into material solutions, with insights into recent cutting-edge projects made possible by their portfolio of materials available for open platform professional 3D printers. Paul Heiden , Senior Vice President of Product Management, Merijn Neeleman, Portfolio Development Manager, and Rohit Jhamb , Director Global Research & Analytics, Ultimaker—three Ultimaker experts dive into the role of additive manufacturing in LEAN manufacturing, digital distributed manufacturing, the future of supply chain and how production processes are already changing for those adopting 3D printing in their product development and fulfillment pipelines.

"We are thrilled to launch 'Talking Additive' and are excited to provide a new channel for insight into 3D printing's positive impact on businesses around the world," said Nuno Campos, Chief Marketing Officer at Ultimaker. "Our new podcast is meant to celebrate success stories and share knowledge about all relevant aspects of 3D Printing, across hardware, software and materials. It provides a rich resource for those who are looking to increase efficiency and build a distributed manufacturing model with 3D printing. 'Talking Additive' is an exciting way to connect with customers and partners as we navigate a time where traveling to tradeshows and one-on-one interactions are challenging."

Following the initial launch, Ultimaker will release one new "Talking Additive" episode on a bi-weekly basis. Listeners will have access to each episode on the Talking Additive website, as well as on various podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Stitcher.

To learn more about Ultimaker's new podcast and to subscribe to "Talking Additive," please visit talkingadditive.com.

About Ultimaker

Since 2011, Ultimaker has built an open and easy-to-use solution of 3D printers, software and materials that enable professional designers and engineers to innovate every day. Today, Ultimaker is the market leader in desktop 3D printing. From offices in the Netherlands, New York, Boston, and Singapore – plus production facilities in Europa and the US – its global team of over 400 employees work together to accelerate the world's transition to digital distribution and local manufacturing. Ultimaker.com

