Ultimaker presents The Ultimaker Transformation Summit

Here is what to expect when joining the Ultimaker Transformation Summit :

Meet Ultimaker's new CEO, Jürgen von Hollen, and discover his vision and roadmap for the company.

Be the first to be updated on new solutions.

Learn about Ultimaker's integrated ecosystem in our virtual showroom and connect with experts in your region via live chat.

Experience real-world applications and join the experts shaping the industry as they discuss the ways in which innovation is driving transformation.

"In a complex and rapidly changing market, innovation is essential for future-proofing manufacturing," says Jürgen von Hollen, CEO at Ultimaker. "A 3D printing ecosystem with trusted partners is essential to drive successful transformation today and tomorrow. It's only together that we can make it happen. Since we greatly miss the direct interaction with our prospects and customers at physical events – and because we have exciting updates to share – we decided to open our doors and create a unique online experience to start your transformation journey today."

The opening keynote will take place on Tuesday April 20, 5pm CET / 12:00 ET.

About Ultimaker

Established in 2011, Ultimaker offers an open and easy-to-use ecosystem of 3D printers, software, and materials that enable professional designers and engineers to transform the way they manufacture. It allows them to innovate at any place and anytime while remaining flexible to respond to market demand. Over 400 employees work together to accelerate the world's transition to digital manufacturing.

