Ultimate Gamer is the First and Only eSports Proving Ground to Unite Players From Across the Globe

MIAMI, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Gamer, the world's first and only multi-genre eSports proving ground, will unite the gaming community by inviting all enthusiasts to compete for the title of "Best Gamer in the World®." While members of eSports communities traditionally focus on becoming experts in one title or genre, Ultimate Gamer brings all eSports fans together to test their skills in a wide range of titles and play against gamers from all over the world. The best part? Registration is free, and participants can compete from the comfort of their homes.

Ultimate Gamer

The tournament will begin with the Premier Worldwide Challenge, which will last four weeks. Then, the top 3,500 gamers will advance to the Major Online Challenge, which will also be four weeks long. From there, the top 70 qualifiers plus 30 invited and wild card qualifiers will advance to the Live Worldwide Championship to compete for a $1 MILLION prize purse and bragging rights of being the "Best Gamer on Earth®." Players can create custom leader boards to see where they stack up against their local gaming peers while they compete globally for the grand Ultimate Gamer title and their share of the prize.

Ultimate Gamer was founded by Steve Suarez, who took interest in gaming in 2017. Suarez has always had a talent for forecasting trends. His experience includes ideating and executing festivals like Wodapalooza, which he sold in 2018, and Super Bowl LIV. "I have always had a passion for creating audience experiences," explains Steve. "I wanted to combine my experience with my hobby, and I began to envision a new way to bring the gaming community together. That vision is now Ultimate Gamer."

The platform is building an inclusive community of gamers where everyone is welcome, and the only requirements for entry include enthusiasm and the love for gaming. Any player, regardless of skill level, can register for free to compete in the Premier Worldwide Challenge. Games that will be played include: Tekken, Mortal Kombat 11, Dragonball Fighterz, League of Legends, Dota 2, Smite, Counter-strike Global Offensive, Rainbow Six Siege, Overwatch, Call Of Duty Modern Warfare (console only), Madden, FIFA 20, NBA 2K20, Call of Duty - Warzone, Fortnite, Apex Legends

To join the Ultimate Gamer tournament, interested players can visit ultimategamer.com to register for the free Premier Worldwide Challenge.

About Ultimate Gamer

Ultimate Gamer® is an entertainment and technology organization with an eye on the future of eSports as it intersects with culture and lifestyle. Ultimate Gamer takes a multi-pronged approach aimed at celebrating gamers and gaming. For more information, visit ultimategamer.com, follow on Instagram: @the.ultimate.gamer or call (305) 224-2210.

