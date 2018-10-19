Ultimate Medical Academy Helps 60 Florida College Women Prepare for Careers at 2018 Women's Conference of Florida

"We are pleased to have Ultimate Medical Academy again sponsor and lead the 'Women on the Rise' Career Advancement Workshops," Hillsborough County Commissioner Sandy Murman and State Chair for the Women's Conference of Florida, said. "Every day, UMA changes lives for the better with their higher education programs that prepare adult students, who are often single mothers, to pursue careers in healthcare."

The third annual Women's Conference of Florida will feature widely-respected thought leaders, exhibits, networking events, and panel discussions designed to empower women of all ages and backgrounds to positively influence the world around them. It will take place in Tampa on Oct. 25 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tampa Airport and on Oct. 26 at the Marriott Waterside Hotel & Marina.

At the UMA career workshops, the college women will have an opportunity to take advantage of the school's unique Career Services experts to sharpen their interview skills, resumes, and confidence as they prepare for and pursue the careers of their dreams. They will also participate in interactive stations to review their resumes, conduct mock interviews, and explore job search strategies.

The career workshops will focus on interview techniques and on creating a powerful resume. They will be led by Brandi Yates, UMA Director of Career Services, and Heidi Carrijo, UMA Manager of Career Readiness, and feature the 30 members of the UMA Career Readiness and Interview Preparation teams. Joining Swift on the luncheon panel are Dr. Rebecca Sarlo, Campus Director of UMA's Clearwater Campus, April Neumann, UMA Senior Vice President, Scott Sarrett, UMA Vice President of Learner Services, and Tommy Moon, UMA Vice President of Career Services.

Since 1994, UMA, a nonprofit educational institution based in Tampa, has been helping students realize their healthcare career dreams. Close to graduation, specialized faculty members assist students with developing a professional resume (bolstering their transferable skills) and coach them on speaking to their resume, including their strengths and experience.

The school's Career Services Advisors work directly with businesses in Florida and nationwide to assist graduates with professional job searches in their healthcare fields of study. This includes resume reviews, job search strategy, job opportunities, the application process, interview preparation, reference building, and overall employment pursuit support.

ABOUT ULTIMATE MEDICAL ACADEMY

Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, and founded in 1994, the school has more than 45,000 alumni and offers content-rich, interactive online courses to almost 15,000 students as well as hands-on training to hundreds of students. UMA students have access to academic advising, one-on-one or group tutoring, resume and interview coaching, job search assistance, technical support, and more. UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). Learn more by visiting https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/.

SOURCE Ultimate Medical Academy

Related Links

https://www.ultimatemedical.edu

