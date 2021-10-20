Ultimate Paleo Protein Takes Protein Powders to the Next Level

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Paleo Protein is a health food label with a mission. Protein powder is a popular supplement. It offers a quick, efficient way to ensure that your body has the nourishment that it needs.

The problem that many consumers face is finding a quality protein option. This is particularly challenging if they're looking for a responsibly made, transparent label that meets any dietary needs they may have.

The lack of good, allergy-friendly protein powders on the market is what led to the creation of Ultimate Paleo Protein. The product line was launched by the veteran health food label Tailor Made Nutrition.

"Ultimate Paleo Protein was designed to fill a void in the protein powder market," explains the company's president, Jeff Landro. This "void" refers to the need for a powder that uses high-quality ingredients and that avoids common allergens or sensitivities, including whey. For some, whey can be hard to digest and alienates those with a dairy allergy or sensitivity.

Instead, Ultimate Paleo Protein's powders use grass-fed, pasture-raised beef protein. They are also gluten-, soy-, egg- and sugar-free. This makes them a great option for anyone looking for a hypoallergenic, paleo, or keto-friendly protein powder.

Along with addressing allergies and sensitivities, the Ultimate Paleo Protein formula is also tailored for optimal mixability. It froths into a creamy, foamy consistency that is easy for the body to absorb — making it ideal for those with digestive concerns.

To top it all off, the brand offers its beef protein powders in unflavored, vanilla, and chocolate options and even has a convenient sachet version that can be added to a cup of coffee.

Jeff Landro, President of Tailor Made Nutrition, summarizes his company's ground-breaking product by explaining that "Ultimate Paleo Protein is a clean, great-tasting protein that mixes easy, is non- GMO, is free of hormones and antibiotics, and is hypoallergenic. It is also grass-fed and pasture-raised." The president adds that the accessible nature of the product makes it "great for all ages and activity levels from young to old, athletes, and others."

From its incredible taste to its high level of absorbability to its allergy-friendly nature, Ultimate Paleo Protein represents a new frontier in the world of protein powders. It sets a new standard that is quickly leaving traditional options, such as low-quality whey powders, in the dust.

About Ultimate Paleo Protein: Ultimate Paleo Protein is a beef protein powder brand that operates under its parent company Tailor Made Nutrition. The Minnesota-based health food experts have run a brick-and-mortar store for over 12 years and have recently expanded by offering their ground-breaking protein formula to a growing national audience. Learn more about Ultimate Paleo Protein at ultimatepaleoprotein.com .

