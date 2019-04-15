Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc. is Hiring a New Plumber to Join their Team in Mooresville, North Carolina

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Hughes, the Owner and Founder of Ultimate Plumbing & Repair, a residential, commercial and emergency plumbing repair services company located in Mooresville, North Carolina, is pleased to announce that he is looking to hire an experienced plumber to join his team.

To learn more about the requirements for the position and how to apply, please check out https://ultimateplumbinginc.com/plumbing-repair-blog/ultimate-plumbing-repair-now-hiring-for-the-ultimate-plumber/.

As Hughes noted, he is not looking for just any plumber for the job.

"We're looking for a 'plumber's plumber,' someone who has the right mix of skills, experience, customer care and work ethic to live up to and represent our company name in every aspect of their work," he said, adding that he and the rest of his team are fully committed to offering outstanding customer service.

"It's our responsibility to help our friends and neighbors with their plumbing problems quickly, efficiently and with friendly service, no matter what time of the day or night, and we take it seriously."

In order to apply for the position with Ultimate Plumbing & Repair, candidates must be able to meet a number of criteria, including having verifiable work experience as a plumber; be able to handle general plumbing tools and equipment; have or be able to provide their own basic service plumbing tools; and be committed to providing 5-star customer service and serving as an ambassador for both the company and the plumbing trade.

Hughes said he is looking forward to meeting with qualified applicants and talking more about the job and his company, which offers water heater, sewer, toilet, faucet, shower and drain services along with plumbing repair and more.

About Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc.:

At Ultimate Plumbing & Repair in Mooresville, North Carolina, they pride themselves on the fact that they have never turned down a plumbing job. They offer quality residential, commercial and emergency plumbing repair services in Lake Norman, Mooresville, Denver, Terrell, Sherrills Ford, Huntersville, Davidson, Cornelius, Charlotte, Concord, Kannapolis, Matthews, Statesville and Troutman, North Carolina. For more information, please visit https://ultimateplumbinginc.com/.

Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc

710 N. Broad Street Bldg 5. Unit 28

Mooresville, NC 28115

(704) 892-5843

