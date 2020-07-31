Ultimate Plumbing And Repair, a Mooresville, NC Plumbing Company, Now Offers Water, Fire and Mold Restoration Services

MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Hughes, owner of Ultimate Plumbing And Repair in Mooresville, North Carolina, is pleased to announce the launch of a sister company called Ultimate Restoration.

As Hughes noted, he and his team know that when people have a major plumbing emergency, fixing the problem is only part of the solution. If the plumbing issue was especially severe or had gone unnoticed for a long time, chances are good the homeowner or business owner will also have to contend with water damage.

In order to help with the aftermath of plumbing problems, Hughes was inspired to form a new division of his company called Ultimate Restoration. In addition to helping to remediate water damage, the sister company can also handle fire and mold remediation and restoration.

From water leaks and flooding from a burst pipe to cleaning up fire-related and smoke damage and eliminating toxic molds from a home or workplace, Hughes and his friendly and experienced team from Ultimate Restoration is ready and able to help.

"Ultimate Restoration offers the same great service and attention to our customers' needs which has made Ultimate Plumbing the name to know for home plumbing maintenance and emergency services throughout the Charlotte area," Hughes said, adding that he and his team also work with all major insurance companies to help ensure that their valued customers get the damaged areas of their home or business repaired quickly and correctly, all without breaking the bank.

"We're not just easy on your budget, either. Our professional team is available 24/7, because we know emergencies don't wait for office hours and you shouldn't have to either."

About Ultimate Restoration:

Ultimate Restoration was founded with the sole purpose of helping homeowners and businesses recover as quickly as possible after a disaster. The recovery and restoration process requires some level of expertise and that is why people should not be entrusting just any other person with the process. For more information, please visit https://ultimaterestoration.com/.

