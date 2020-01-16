Ultimate Valentine's Day Getaways Announced at Ocean House, Weekapaug Inn and the Inn at Hastings Park

WATCH HILL, R.I., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Ocean House, Weekapaug Inn and Inn at Hastings Park are offering extraordinary Valentine's packages that spare no expense for a memorable and romantic celebration. Whether it's an intimate wedding ceremony, a luxurious hotel-hopping adventure, or the ultimate puppy love escape, each of these packages will ignite sparks and ensure an extreme Valentine's Day experience.

ROAD TO HAPPINESS "ROUTE DU BONHEUR" -- $104,200

Experience an unforgettable four-day, three-night luxurious Valentine's package in New England, including the award-winning Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn on the scenic Rhode Island Atlantic coast and the Inn at Hastings Park in historic Lexington and Concord area in Massachusetts.

One-night stay in the Penthouse Suite at Ocean House

One-night stay in the Osprey Suite at Weekapaug Inn

One-night stay in the Barn Suite at Inn at Hastings Park

A private consultation with Tiffany & Co and a two-carat diamond ring

A Spa Journey for two at the Forbes Five-Star OH! Spa

A $5,000 online shopping spree at LillyPulitzer.com

A private helicopter from Rhode Island to Lexington, MA with Veuve Clicquot champagne

A dozen red roses in each guest room

Private chef dinner at each hotel for two with wine pairings

Daily breakfast in bed with endless mimosas

Private car driver for the weekend

A private photography session and digital photos to document this once-of-a-lifetime experience

SEA THE LOVE PACKAGE AT OCEAN HOUSE -- $91,900

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a romantic escape along the scenic Atlantic Coast with luxurious accommodations in the Tower Suite at the top of the internationally acclaimed Ocean House, a private in-gondola dining experience and a brand new sporty Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e Plug in Hybrid.

Two-night stay in the Tower Suite with stunning views of three coastal states ( Rhode Island , Connecticut and New York ).

A red 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e Plug-In Hybrid (US purchase and delivery to the Ocean House)

Private seafood cooking class with Chef Timothy Meyers in the Center for Wine & Culinary Arts or in the couple's Tower Suite kitchen

An Ocean Bliss massage for two in the Five-Star OH! Spa

A Fondue Village in-gondola experience with Veuve Clicquot pairings

Daily lunch and in-room breakfast for two

Dinner for two at COAST restaurant with wine pairings

PUPPY LOVE PACKAGE AT WEEKAPAUG INN -- $113,340

Outdoor lovers can share their love with a one-of-a-kind package at the waterfront Weekapaug Inn that includes their very own puppy, romantic and memorable outdoor activities plus a 2020 Volvo XC90 luxury hybrid SUV and pet accessories to take home. Also included is a return reunion trip to Weekapaug Inn one year later.

A two-night stay in one of Weekapaug Inn's well-appointed suites

A mini Goldendoodle puppy (extensive background check required)

A 2020 fully loaded Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription, Volvo's all-wheel drive, plug-in hybrid luxury SUV, complete with a doggie harness (US purchase and delivery to Weekapaug Inn)

Hunter Boots and a Hunter outerwear wardrobe for two

Puppy sweater, collar, leash, bed, crate, bowls, food and treats

Nature adventures for couple and puppy with the Inn's on-site Naturalist and daily beach walks

Daily in-room breakfast for three; and lunch at The Weekapaug Inn

Custom private dinner for the happy couple and the puppy

A one-year reunion return including a weekend stay, breakfast and dinner

TAKE THE LEAP – INN AT HASTINGS PARK LEAP YEAR WEDDING PACKAGE -- $70,400

Couples can take the ultimate romantic leap at the historic Inn at Hastings Park with a wedding takeover, exclusively available on Leap Day, February 29th. The package includes all 22 rooms, a ceremony, reception, dinner, breakfast and much more.

Exclusive rights to the Inn at Hastings Park the evening of February 29 , and use of all 22 guest rooms at Boston area's only Relais & Chateaux hotel.

Wedding ceremony including flowers, the officiant and champagne toast

Hair and make up for bride and bridal party of five

Cocktail hour and dinner with wine for up to 50 at Town Meeting Bistro, expertly planned and prepared by the Inn at Hastings Park executive chef

A photographer and photographs to capture the celebration

Music, dancing, and living statues

Brunch for up to 50 people including mimosas

Departure gifts for guests

Transportation for the couple in the Inn's Volvo house car to Boston's Logan International Airport.

Reservations for each of these special packages need to be made 10 days in advance. Based on availability and restrictions apply. Individuals interested in these packages or other options including dining or overnight accommodations can call 888.974.7613.

