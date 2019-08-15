Ultimus Hosts Panel Discussion On How To Navigate Interval Fund Landscape For Growth

CINCINNATI, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®) today shares insights from a recent panel discussion with distribution, legal and tax fund product experts (via a podcast) during a recent industry event they hosted. The panel, "Navigating Interval Funds for Growth," was moderated by Susan Barreto, Editor at Large, HFM Global, and featured John Grady, Partner, Alternative Investments at Practus, LLP; Rob Velotta, CPA, MT, Partner-Tax, Cohen & Co; and Kevin Guerette, VP, Director of Distribution Strategies, Ultimus Fund Solutions.

Mr. Grady commented during the conversation, "The inflows of assets into these products make speed to market a priority for funds wanting to take advantage of this unique fund structure. Apart from the benefits, which can be significant, managers need to understand the restrictions when setting up these funds and some of the specific challenges they might encounter."



Mr. Velotta added, "These types of funds are registered and, as such, provide important investor protections, but they are also illiquid and have tax implications that need to be addressed by an expert."

During this thought leadership session, industry experts discussed a variety of considerations for launching these continuously offered, non-exchange-traded and closed-end fund structures, including:

Definitions of an interval fund and the current market landscape for this product

Why there is a growing appetite for these funds

How to market them to investors and the share class structures and implications

The operational requirements to maintain these products and when/what to outsource when taking on these types of fund structures

Mr. Guerette added, "Ultimus is pleased to provide a comprehensive, outsourced solution which helps managers launch these types of funds and to deliver insights on the appropriate platform for distribution channels, while assisting advisers on how to position themselves to investors who are comparing managers and performance information."

Listen to the panel conversation HERE.

Discover if an Interval or Tender Offer Fund is right for your strategy HERE.

