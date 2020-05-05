Ultra-Bespoke Travel Company Risks it All and Asks Clients Why They Travel At All?

LONDON, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A London-based bespoke travel company is embarking on a new venture, creating an Ideas Incubator encouraging clients to use the current climate to reconsider why they travel.

Brown + Hudson launches its new Ideas Incubator that uses our grounded present to help us all think about the why and how of our future travel.

Whilst travel is discouraged, the long-time travel pioneer has pivoted and created the WHERETOWHY Ideas Incubator to help clients make best use of their locked-down time.

This shift in focus from the where of travel to why prompted the bespoke travel firm to shutter the WHERE area of its website and launch 'WHERETOWHY' on 5th May 2020 at www.brownandhudson.com/where-to-why . The hub welcomes ideas and thoughts from clients and other sources and offers a plethora of regularly updated thought pieces, ideas of how to thrive in the present climate, other inspiring content and, ultimately, insights on how to think differently about travel.

Brown + Hudson is building on a long-standing philosophy of teaching clients how to get more from travel. The firm has also curated a 'Curiosity Care Package' that it has sent to its ARIA retained clients. "We wanted to give our clients some playful and thought-provoking prompts to help them challenge the status quo of their luxury travel."

Underscoring the company's approach is its belief that travel, however near or far, simple or complex, has the capacity to boost happiness, solve problems and help to answer life's most important questions.

Travel can be a vehicle to self-discovery, strengthening family bonds or enhancing an understanding of a particular culture. Starting with 'why' is the first step on this hero's journey to unlocking the full potential of travel.

Brown concludes, "These are unusual and interesting times, and the upheaval in our way of life, gives us a valuable opportunity to revisit, reflect and reconsider what it is that is most dear to us and why."

Brown + Hudson's 'WHERETOWHY' hub can be found at www.brownandhudson.com/where-to-why



