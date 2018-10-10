Ultra Clean Announces Organizational Changes to Advance Corporate Growth Strategy

HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced a new organizational structure. The new structure comes on the heels of the acquisition of Quantum Global Technologies supporting UCT's worldwide growth strategy.

As of October 30, 2018, UCT will operate under two businesses: Semiconductor Products and Solutions ("SPS"); and Semiconductor Services Business ("SSB"). The SPS business will continue to focus on growing UCT's core business, ranging from design for manufacturability through to integration and test, for semiconductor equipment customers. The SSB business will aim to grow the cleaning, coating and refurbishment and micro-contamination analytical lab services business to the semiconductor industry more broadly.

Joe Williams, formerly Senior Vice President of Customer Business Management for UCT, has been appointed Executive Vice President and President of the Semiconductor Products and Solutions Business reporting to Mr. Scholhamer, President and CEO of UCT. Mr. Williams started his career as an engineer and transitioned into various management roles gaining deep expertise in operations, engineering, corporate business development and M&A. During his 23-year career, Joe has held several senior leadership positions including co-founding and leading technology companies within the Semiconductor industry.

Scott Nicholas, former CEO and Chairman of Quantum Global Technologies, has been appointed Executive Vice President and President of the Semiconductor Services Business and will also be reporting to Mr. Scholhamer. Mr. Nicholas began his professional career nearly 40 years ago as a chemical process engineer. After acquiring an MBA, Mr. Nicholas took a position in corporate finance and M&A with a Fortune 15 company and, for the past 30 years, has held senior leadership positions in various manufacturing and service businesses leading successful turnarounds.

Reflecting an increased focus and emphasis on ensuring UCT customers have a world-class experience, this strategic initiative creates a highly-integrated, one-stop, full spectrum component and service solution for semiconductor customers worldwide and should help UCT achieve sustainable and profitable growth over the long term.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as microcontamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto

Vice President Investor Relations

250-307-9030

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.uct.com

