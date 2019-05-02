Ultra Clean Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

HAYWARD, Calif., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended ­­­­­­March 29, 2019.

"Solid execution of our plan resulted in a strong start to the year as we delivered revenue and non-GAAP EPS above our expectations," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "We continue to make strategic investments, such as our recent acquisition of Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions, which broaden our product portfolio and drive profitable growth."

UCT has elected to change its organizational and reporting structure to capture efficiencies and operating leverage as a result of the Quantum acquisition in August 2018. The Company will now report results for two operating segments: Semiconductor Products and Solutions ("SPS") and Semiconductor Services Business ("SSB"). The Company has provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP segment financial measures in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

First Quarter 2019 GAAP Financial Results

Consolidated revenue was $260.1 million, an increase of 1.1% compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of 17.4% over the same period a year ago. SPS contributed $200.2 million and SSB added $59.9 million. Total gross margin was 17.2% compared to 17.9% last quarter and 15.5% a year ago.

Net income was $0.6 million or $0.02 per basic and diluted share. This compares to a net loss of $1.1 million or $0.03 per basic and diluted share in the previous quarter, and net income of $24.7 million or $0.67 and $0.66 per basic and diluted share last year.

First Quarter 2019 Non-GAAP Financial Results

Non-GAAP net income was $8.1 million or $0.21 per diluted share. This compares to $8.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share in the previous quarter and $25.7 million or $0.69 for the prior year.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 6.1% compared to 6.5% in the previous quarter and 9.2% in the same period a year ago.

The Company has provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

Second Quarter 2019 Outlook

The Company expects revenue in the range of $245.0 million to $265.0 million and GAAP diluted net (loss) income per share to be between ($0.02) and $0.08. The Company expects non-GAAP net income per diluted share to be in the range of $0.12 to $0.22.

Conference Call

The call will take place at 1:45 p.m. PT and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3034 or 1-412-317-5179 (international). No passcode is required. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering the confirmation code 10130907. The Webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://uct.com/investors/events/.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as microcontamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management uses non-GAAP net income and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations of non-GAAP results to U.S. GAAP results are included at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019 is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto

Vice President Investor Relations

rbennetto@uct.com

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)













Three months ended

March 29,

March 30, 2019

2018











Revenues $ 260,141

$ 314,842 Cost of goods sold

215,344



266,038 Gross profit

44,797



48,804











Operating expenses:









Research and development

3,431



3,029 Sales and marketing

5,395



3,805 General and administrative

27,791



15,062 Total operating expenses

36,617



21,896 Income from operations

8,180



26,908 Interest and other income (expense), net

(5,319)



326 Income before provision for income taxes

2,861



27,234 Income tax provision

1,507



2,493 Net income

1,354



24,741 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

749



- Net income attributable to Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $ 605

$ 24,741











Net income per share attributable to Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. common stockholders:









Basic $ 0.02

$ 0.67 Diluted $ 0.02

$ 0.66 Shares used in computing net income per share:









Basic

39,122



36,723 Diluted

39,448



37,491

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands)













March 29,

December 28, 2019 2018 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,774

$ 144,145 Accounts receivable, net of allowance

110,971



106,956 Inventory

180,299



186,116 Other current assets

28,056



25,708 Total current assets

474,100



462,925











Equipment and leasehold improvements, net

141,082



143,459 Goodwill

150,226



150,226 Purchased intangibles, net

188,653



193,507 Deferred tax assets, net

10,201



10,167 Operating lease right-of-use assets

32,892



— Other non-current assets

6,091



5,193 Total assets $ 1,003,245

$ 965,477











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Bank borrowings $ 9,686

$ 9,671 Accounts payable

99,204



99,011 Operating lease liabilities

10,554



— Other current liabilities

37,249



30,616 Total current liabilities

156,693



139,298











Bank borrowings, net of current portion

329,810



331,549 Deferred tax liability

15,834



15,834 Operating lease liabilities

25,132



— Other long-term liabilities

22,247



27,808 Total liabilities

549,716



514,489











Stockholders' equity:









Common stock

289,190



287,127 Retained earnings

150,323



149,718 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,423)



(547) Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity

438,090



436,298 Noncontrolling interest

15,439



14,690 Total stockholders' equity

453,529



450,988 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,003,245

$ 965,477

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; in thousands)









Three Months Ended

March 29,

March 30,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 1,354

$ 24,741 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 12,157

2,452 Stock-based compensation 2,913

2,563 Others (1,225)

(804) Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (4,182)

6,839 Inventories 5,579

(24,660) Prepaid expenses and other (2,430)

(1,089) Deferred income taxes (37)

(46) Other non-current assets (943)

(255) Accounts payable (626)

(4,214) Accrued compensation and related benefits 3,087

187 Income taxes payable 1,266

(2,358) Other liabilities 1,185

1,723 Net cash provided by operating activities 18,098

5,079 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements (4,844)

(5,911) Proceeds from sale of equipment 646

— Net cash used for investing activities (4,198)

(5,911) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from bank borrowings 6,587

10,222 Proceeds from issuance of common stock —

94,330 Payments on bank borrowings and finance leases (8,863)

(7,873) Employees' taxes paid upon vesting of restricted stock units (850)

(1,862) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (3,126)

94,817 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (145)

74 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 10,629

$ 94,059 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 144,145

68,306 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $154,774

$162,365

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTABLE SEGMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





























GAAP

Non-GAAP



Three months ended

Three months ended



March 29, 2019

March 29, 2019



SPS

SSB

Consolidated

SPS

SSB

Consolidated Revenues

$ 200,245

$ 59,896

$ 260,141

$ 200,245

$ 59,896

$ 260,141 Gross profit

$ 25,681

$ 19,116

$ 44,797

$ 26,196

$ 20,139

$ 46,335 Gross margin

12.8%

31.9%

17.2%

13.1%

33.6%

17.8% Operating profit

$ 4,324

$ 3,856

$ 8,180

$ 8,312

$ 7,678

$ 15,990 Operating margin

2.2%

6.4%

3.1%

4.2%

12.8%

6.1%









































Three months ended















March 29, 2019















SPS

SSB

Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)











Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$ 25,681

$ 19,116

$ 44,797 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

-

1,023

1,023 Restructuring charges (2)

515

-

515 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 26,196

$ 20,139

$ 46,335

























Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin











Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

12.8%

31.9%

17.2% Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.0%

1.7%

0.4% Restructuring charges (2)

0.3%

-

0.2% Non-GAAP gross margin

13.1%

33.6%

17.8%

























Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)











Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$ 4,324

$ 3,856

$ 8,180 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1,032

3,822

4,854 Restructuring charges (2)

617

-

617 Acquisition costs (3)

2,339

-

2,339 Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 8,312

$ 7,678

$ 15,990

























Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin











Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

2.2%

6.4%

3.1% Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.5%

6.4%

1.9% Restructuring charges (2)

0.3%

0.0%

0.2% Acquisition costs (3)

1.2%

0.0%

0.9% Non-GAAP operating margin

4.2%

12.8%

6.1%



1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of AIT, Thermal, FDS and QGT 2 Represents severance costs and cost related to facilities closed during the quarter 3 Represents costs related to the QGT and DMS acquisitions

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

















Three Months Ended



March 29,

March 30,

December 28,



2019

2018

2018 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands)











Reported net income (loss) attributable to Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. on a GAAP basis

$ 605

$ 24,741

$ (1,108) Amortization of intangible assets (1)

4,854

1,098

4,973 Restructuring charges (2)

947

1,024

297 Executive transition costs (3)

-

-

418 Acquisition costs (4)

2,339

-

613 Facility lease early exit costs (5)

-

-

117 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (6)

(1,563)

(262)

(1,101) Income tax effect of valuation allowance (7)

958

(873)

4,474 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

$ 8,140

$ 25,728

$ 8,683













Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)







Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$ 8,180

$ 26,908

$ 10,210 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

4,854

1,098

4,973 Restructuring charges (2)

617

1,024

297 Executive transition costs (3)

-

-

418 Acquisition costs (4)

2,339

-

613 Facility lease early exit costs (5)

-

-

117 Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 15,990

$ 29,030

$ 16,628













Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin











Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

3.1%

8.5%

4.0% Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1.9%

0.4%

1.9% Restructuring charges (2)

0.2%

0.3%

0.1% Executive transition costs (3)

0.0%

0.0%

0.2% Acquisition costs (4)

0.9%

0.0%

0.3% Facility lease early exit costs (5)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0% Non-GAAP operating margin

6.1%

9.2%

6.5%













Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)











Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$ 44,797

$ 48,804

$ 45,977 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1,023

-

1,363 Restructuring charges (2)

515

937

297 Executive transition costs (3)

-

-

418 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 46,335

$ 49,741

$ 48,055













Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin











Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

17.2%

15.5%

17.9% Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.4%

0.0%

0.5% Restructuring charges (2)

0.2%

0.3%

0.1% Executive transition costs (3)

0.0%

0.0%

0.2% Non-GAAP gross margin

17.8%

15.8%

18.7%













Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in thousands)



Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis

$ (5,319)

$ 326

$ (5,187) Restructuring charges (2)

(330)

-

- Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense)

$ (5,649)

$ 326

$ (5,187)



1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of AIT, Thermal, FDS and QGT 2 Represents severance costs and cost related to facilities closed during the quarter 3 Represents termination benefits paid to a former executive of the Company 4 Represents costs related to the QGT and DMS acquisitions 5 Represents lease related costs due to the early exit of a facility 6 Tax effect of items (1) through (5) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate shown below 7 The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect.





Three Months Ended



March 29,

March 30,

December 28,



2019

2018

2018 Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share











Reported net income (loss) on a GAAP basis

$ 0.02

$ 0.66

(0.03) Amortization of intangible assets

0.12

0.03

0.13 Restructuring charges

0.03

0.03

0.01 Executive transition costs

-

-

0.01 Acquisition costs

0.06

-

0.02 Facility lease early exit costs

-

-

0.00 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.04)

(0.01)

(0.03) Income tax effect of valuation allowance

0.02

(0.02)

0.12 Non-GAAP net income

$ 0.21

$ 0.69

$ 0.23 Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) 39,448

37,491

39,009

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.





UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE

















Three Months Ended





March 29,



March 30,



December 28,





2019



2018



2018

(in thousands, except percentages)

















Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis

$ 1,507



$ 2,493



$ 5,335

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1)

1,563



262



1,101

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (2)

(958)



873



(4,474)

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 2,112



$ 3,628



$ 1,962





















Income (loss) before income taxes on a GAAP basis

$ 2,861



$ 27,234



$ 5,023

Amortization of intangible assets

4,854



1,098



4,973

Restructuring charges

947



1,024



297

Executive transition costs

-



-



418

Acquisition costs

2,339



-



613

Facility lease early exit costs

-



-



117

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$ 11,001



$ 29,356



$ 11,441

Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis

52.7 %

9.2 %

106.2 % Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

19.2 %

12.4 %

17.2 %



1 Tax effect of items (1) through (5) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate 2 The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect.

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.uct.com

