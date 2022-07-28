Ultra Clean Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Jul 28, 2022, 16:05 ET
HAYWARD, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2022.
"We continue to see solid, broad-based demand for our diverse portfolio of products and services," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "This diversity enhances our competitive advantage by increasing our resilience to fluctuations in any one segment. Together with our ability to partner closely with customers to respond to ever-changing market conditions, we are well positioned to continue growing our share in our served markets."
Second Quarter 2022 GAAP Financial Results
Total revenue was $608.7 million. Products contributed $532.0 million and Services added $76.7 million. Total gross margin was 19.4%, operating margin was (0.9)%, and net loss was $25.1 million or $0.56 per share. This compares to total revenue of $564.1 million, gross margin of 20.2%, operating margin of 8.1%, and net income of $27.9 million or $0.62 and $0.61 per basic and diluted share, respectively, in the prior quarter. The financial results for the second quarter include a $56.6 million pre-tax loss related to the divestiture of certain non-core subsidiary entities.
Second Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Results
On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 20.3%, operating margin was 11.1%, and net income was $47.4 million or $1.04 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 20.5%, operating margin of 10.9%, and net income of $43.3 million or $0.95 per diluted share in the prior quarter.
Third Quarter 2022 Outlook
The Company expects revenue in the range of $585 million to $645 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.32 and $0.55. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.94 and $1.18.
Conference Call
The conference call and webcast will take place on Thursday, July 28th at 1:45 p.m. PT and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3034 or 1-412-317-5179. No passcode is required. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and entering the confirmation code 6271791. The Webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://uct.com/investors/events/.
About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.
The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, loss on divestitures, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments, stock-based compensation, certain insurance proceeds, gain on sale of property, legal related costs and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.
A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the subsequent quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.
Safe Harbor Statement
The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.
Contact:
Rhonda Bennetto
SVP Investor Relations
[email protected]
|
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
July 1,
|
June 25,
|
July 1,
|
June 25,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Revenues:
|
Product
|
$
|
532,016
|
$
|
442,515
|
$
|
1,018,847
|
$
|
788,131
|
Services
|
76,681
|
72,685
|
153,994
|
144,696
|
Total revenues
|
608,697
|
515,200
|
1,172,841
|
932,827
|
Cost of revenues:
|
Product
|
441,119
|
367,919
|
840,658
|
651,488
|
Services
|
49,211
|
47,398
|
100,088
|
94,518
|
Total cost of revenues
|
490,330
|
415,317
|
940,746
|
746,006
|
Gross profit
|
118,367
|
99,883
|
232,095
|
186,821
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
7,239
|
6,066
|
14,078
|
10,274
|
Sales and marketing
|
13,854
|
12,652
|
27,651
|
20,260
|
General and administrative
|
46,143
|
49,218
|
93,524
|
83,930
|
Net loss on divestitures
|
56,642
|
-
|
56,642
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
123,878
|
67,936
|
191,895
|
114,464
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
(5,511)
|
31,947
|
40,200
|
72,357
|
Interest income
|
125
|
59
|
190
|
157
|
Interest expense
|
(7,277)
|
(7,059)
|
(13,691)
|
(10,664)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(365)
|
(711)
|
(361)
|
(4,974)
|
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|
(13,028)
|
24,236
|
26,338
|
56,876
|
Provision for income taxes
|
8,708
|
6,221
|
17,250
|
13,236
|
Net income (loss)
|
(21,736)
|
18,015
|
9,088
|
43,640
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
3,357
|
917
|
6,253
|
1,545
|
Net income (loss) attributable to UCT
|
$
|
(25,093)
|
$
|
17,098
|
$
|
2,835
|
$
|
42,095
|
Net income (loss) per share attributable to UCT common stockholders:
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.56)
|
$
|
0.39
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
1.00
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.56)
|
$
|
0.39
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
0.98
|
Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:
|
Basic
|
45,176
|
43,328
|
45,056
|
41,946
|
Diluted
|
45,176
|
44,253
|
45,655
|
42,948
|
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited; in thousands)
|
July 1,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
421,364
|
$
|
466,455
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
|
243,815
|
250,147
|
Inventories
|
405,065
|
379,235
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
41,520
|
41,260
|
Total current assets
|
1,111,764
|
1,137,097
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
248,583
|
242,347
|
Goodwill
|
250,731
|
270,044
|
Intangible assets, net
|
207,390
|
245,696
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
37,174
|
37,607
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
79,191
|
83,357
|
Other non-current assets
|
10,533
|
9,242
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,945,366
|
$
|
2,025,390
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Bank borrowings
|
$
|
22,334
|
$
|
22,071
|
Accounts payable
|
259,362
|
332,897
|
Accrued compensation and related benefits
|
51,412
|
46,790
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
15,437
|
17,299
|
Other current liabilities
|
47,592
|
50,060
|
Total current liabilities
|
396,137
|
469,117
|
Bank borrowings, net of current portion
|
524,030
|
529,919
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
55,100
|
54,889
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
62,070
|
65,923
|
Other liabilities
|
13,315
|
12,894
|
Total liabilities
|
1,050,652
|
1,132,742
|
Equity:
|
UCT stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock
|
518,000
|
511,628
|
Retained earnings
|
340,252
|
337,417
|
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)
|
(13,308)
|
(167)
|
Total UCT stockholders' equity
|
844,944
|
848,878
|
Non-controlling interest
|
49,770
|
43,770
|
Total equity
|
894,714
|
892,648
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
1,945,366
|
$
|
2,025,390
|
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Unaudited; in thousands)
|
Six Months Ended
|
July 1,
|
June 25,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
9,088
|
$
|
43,640
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
37,671
|
30,906
|
Stock-based compensation
|
10,112
|
7,169
|
Deferred income taxes
|
1,130
|
877
|
Change in the fair value of financial instruments
|
(1,144)
|
12,987
|
Gain from insurance proceeds
|
—
|
(7,332)
|
Net loss on divestitures
|
56,642
|
—
|
Others
|
(142)
|
231
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:
|
Accounts receivable
|
609
|
(13,254)
|
Inventories
|
(43,170)
|
(41,271)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
(2,520)
|
(328)
|
Other non-current assets
|
(1,767)
|
(713)
|
Accounts payable
|
(50,984)
|
80,768
|
Accrued compensation and related benefits
|
5,246
|
(1,084)
|
Operating lease assets and liabilities
|
(2,259)
|
(575)
|
Income taxes payable
|
(2,544)
|
948
|
Other liabilities
|
2,501
|
3,756
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
18,469
|
116,725
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
(46,524)
|
(22,702)
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment, including insurance proceeds
|
376
|
7,399
|
Divestiture of subsidiaries
|
(3,784)
|
—
|
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|
—
|
(355,155)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(49,932)
|
(370,458)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from bank borrowings
|
4,655
|
371,486
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
—
|
193,138
|
Payments on bank borrowings and finance leases
|
(10,525)
|
(43,370)
|
Payments of debt issuance costs
|
—
|
(8,899)
|
Employees' taxes paid upon vesting of restricted stock units
|
(3,740)
|
(7,013)
|
Others
|
(253)
|
(128)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(9,863)
|
505,214
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(3,765)
|
(354)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(45,091)
|
251,127
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
466,455
|
200,274
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
421,364
|
$
|
451,401
|
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
|
REPORTABLE SEGMENTS
|
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
|
(Unaudited; dollars in thousands)
|
GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
July 1, 2022
|
July 1, 2022
|
Products
|
Services
|
Consolidated
|
Products
|
Services
|
Consolidated
|
Revenues
|
$
|
532,016
|
$
|
76,681
|
$
|
608,697
|
$
|
532,016
|
$
|
76,681
|
$
|
608,697
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
90,897
|
$
|
27,470
|
$
|
118,367
|
$
|
94,819
|
$
|
28,492
|
$
|
123,311
|
Gross margin
|
17.1 %
|
35.8 %
|
19.4 %
|
17.8 %
|
37.2 %
|
20.3 %
|
Income from operations
|
$
|
(14,445)
|
$
|
8,934
|
$
|
(5,511)
|
$
|
54,429
|
$
|
12,961
|
$
|
67,390
|
Operating margin
|
-2.7 %
|
11.7 %
|
-0.9 %
|
10.2 %
|
16.9 %
|
11.1 %
|
Three Months Ended
|
July 1, 2022
|
Products
|
Services
|
Consolidated
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)
|
Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis
|
$
|
90,897
|
$
|
27,470
|
$
|
118,367
|
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|
603
|
1,022
|
1,625
|
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
|
405
|
—
|
405
|
Covid-19 related costs (4)
|
2,914
|
—
|
2,914
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
94,819
|
$
|
28,492
|
$
|
123,311
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin
|
Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis
|
17.1 %
|
35.8 %
|
19.4 %
|
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|
0.1 %
|
1.4 %
|
0.3 %
|
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
|
0.1 %
|
—
|
0.1 %
|
Covid-19 related costs (4)
|
0.5 %
|
—
|
0.5 %
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
17.8 %
|
37.2 %
|
20.3 %
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Income (loss) from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)
|
Reported income (loss) from operations on a GAAP basis
|
$
|
(14,445)
|
$
|
8,934
|
$
|
(5,511)
|
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|
4,019
|
3,647
|
7,666
|
Restructuring charges (2)
|
1,134
|
—
|
1,134
|
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
|
4,005
|
380
|
4,385
|
Covid-19 related costs (4)
|
2,914
|
—
|
2,914
|
Acquisition related costs (5)
|
160
|
—
|
160
|
Net loss on divestitures (6)
|
56,642
|
—
|
56,642
|
Non-GAAP income from operations
|
$
|
54,429
|
$
|
12,961
|
$
|
67,390
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin
|
Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis
|
-2.7 %
|
11.7 %
|
-0.9 %
|
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|
0.8 %
|
4.8 %
|
1.3 %
|
Restructuring charges (2)
|
0.2 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.2 %
|
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
|
0.8 %
|
0.4 %
|
0.7 %
|
Covid-19 related costs (4)
|
0.5 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.5 %
|
Acquisition related costs (5)
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
Net loss on divestitures (6)
|
10.6 %
|
0.0 %
|
9.3 %
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
10.2 %
|
16.9 %
|
11.1 %
|
1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions
|
2 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures
|
3 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors
|
4 Covid-19 related expenses incurred during the period
|
5 Represents costs related to the acquisition of Ham-Let
|
6 Represents the net loss on the divestiture of certain non-core subsidiary entities
|
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
|
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS
|
Three Months Ended
|
July 1,
|
June 25,
|
April 1,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands)
|
Reported net income (loss) attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis
|
$
|
(25,093)
|
$
|
17,098
|
$
|
27,930
|
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|
7,666
|
9,511
|
8,052
|
Restructuring charges (2)
|
1,134
|
(28)
|
49
|
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
|
4,385
|
3,724
|
5,449
|
Legal-related costs (4)
|
—
|
—
|
2,200
|
Acquisition related costs (5)
|
160
|
8,093
|
172
|
Fair value related adjustments (6)
|
—
|
8,583
|
—
|
Covid-19 related costs (7)
|
2,914
|
—
|
—
|
Net loss on divestitures (8)
|
56,642
|
—
|
—
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (9)
|
(11,081)
|
(5,259)
|
(2,611)
|
Income tax effect of valuation allowance (10)
|
10,688
|
1,956
|
2,084
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT
|
$
|
47,415
|
$
|
43,678
|
$
|
43,325
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)
|
Reported income (loss) from operations on a GAAP basis
|
$
|
(5,511)
|
$
|
31,947
|
$
|
45,711
|
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|
7,666
|
9,511
|
8,052
|
Restructuring charges (2)
|
1,134
|
(28)
|
49
|
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
|
4,385
|
3,724
|
5,449
|
Legal-related costs (4)
|
—
|
—
|
2,200
|
Acquisition related costs (5)
|
160
|
8,093
|
172
|
Fair value related adjustments (6)
|
—
|
7,183
|
—
|
Covid-19 related costs (7)
|
2,914
|
—
|
—
|
Net loss on divestitures (8)
|
56,642
|
—
|
—
|
Non-GAAP income from operations
|
$
|
67,390
|
$
|
60,430
|
$
|
61,633
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin
|
Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis
|
-0.9 %
|
6.2 %
|
8.1 %
|
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|
1.3 %
|
1.8 %
|
1.4 %
|
Restructuring charges (2)
|
0.2 %
|
—
|
0.0 %
|
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
|
0.7 %
|
0.7 %
|
1.0 %
|
Legal-related costs (4)
|
—
|
—
|
0.4 %
|
Acquisition related costs (5)
|
0.0 %
|
1.6 %
|
—
|
Fair value related adjustments (6)
|
—
|
1.4 %
|
—
|
Covid-19 related costs (7)
|
0.5 %
|
—
|
—
|
Net loss on divestitures (8)
|
9.3 %
|
—
|
—
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
11.1 %
|
11.7 %
|
10.9 %
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)
|
Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis
|
$
|
118,367
|
$
|
99,883
|
$
|
113,728
|
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|
1,625
|
1,680
|
1,680
|
Restructuring charges (2)
|
—
|
201
|
—
|
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
|
405
|
414
|
477
|
Fair value related adjustments (6)
|
—
|
7,183
|
—
|
Covid-19 related costs (7)
|
2,914
|
—
|
—
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
123,311
|
$
|
109,361
|
$
|
115,885
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin
|
Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis
|
19.4 %
|
19.4 %
|
20.2 %
|
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|
0.3 %
|
0.3 %
|
0.2 %
|
Restructuring charges (2)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
|
0.1 %
|
0.1 %
|
0.1 %
|
Fair value related adjustments (6)
|
—
|
1.4 %
|
—
|
Covid-19 related costs (7)
|
0.5 %
|
—
|
—
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
20.3 %
|
21.2 %
|
20.5 %
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in thousands)
|
Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis
|
$
|
(7,517)
|
$
|
(7,711)
|
$
|
(6,343)
|
Fair value related adjustments (6)
|
—
|
1,400
|
—
|
Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense)
|
$
|
(7,517)
|
$
|
(6,311)
|
$
|
(6,343)
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share
|
Reported net income (loss) on a GAAP basis
|
$
|
(0.56)
|
$
|
0.39
|
$
|
0.61
|
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|
0.17
|
0.22
|
0.18
|
Restructuring charges (2)
|
0.03
|
—
|
0.00
|
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
|
0.10
|
0.09
|
0.12
|
Legal-related costs (4)
|
—
|
—
|
0.05
|
Acquisition related costs (5)
|
0.01
|
0.18
|
—
|
Fair value related adjustments (6)
|
—
|
0.19
|
—
|
Covid-19 related costs (7)
|
0.06
|
—
|
—
|
Net loss on divestitures (8)
|
1.24
|
—
|
—
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (9)
|
(0.24)
|
(0.12)
|
(0.06)
|
Income tax effect of valuation allowance (10)
|
0.23
|
0.04
|
0.05
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
1.04
|
$
|
0.99
|
$
|
0.95
|
Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-
|
45,637
|
44,253
|
45,593
|
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
|
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE
|
Three Months Ended
|
July 1,
|
June 25,
|
April 1,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis
|
$
|
8,708
|
$
|
6,221
|
$
|
8,542
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (9)
|
11,081
|
5,259
|
2,611
|
Income tax effect of valuation allowance (10)
|
(10,688)
|
(1,956)
|
(2,084)
|
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
|
$
|
9,101
|
$
|
9,524
|
$
|
9,069
|
Income (loss) before income taxes on a GAAP basis
|
$
|
(13,028)
|
$
|
24,236
|
$
|
39,368
|
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|
7,666
|
9,511
|
8,052
|
Restructuring charges (2)
|
1,134
|
(28)
|
49
|
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
|
4,385
|
3,724
|
5,449
|
Legal-related costs (4)
|
—
|
—
|
2,200
|
Acquisition related costs (5)
|
160
|
8,093
|
172
|
Fair value related adjustments (6)
|
—
|
8,583
|
—
|
Covid-19 related costs (7)
|
2,914
|
—
|
—
|
Net loss on divestitures (8)
|
56,642
|
—
|
—
|
Non-GAAP income before income taxes
|
$
|
59,873
|
$
|
54,119
|
$
|
55,290
|
Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis
|
-66.8 %
|
25.7 %
|
21.7 %
|
Non-GAAP effective income tax rate
|
15.2 %
|
17.6 %
|
16.4 %
|
1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions
|
2 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures
|
3 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors
|
4 Represents estimated costs related to legal proceedings
|
5 Represents costs related to the acquisition of Ham-Let
|
6 Adjustments related to the fair values of inventories related to Ham-let and purchase obligation related to QGT
|
7 Covid-19 related costs incurred during the period
|
8 Represents the net loss on the divestiture of certain non-core subsidiary entities
|
9 Tax effect of items (1) through (8) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate
