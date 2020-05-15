Ultra Clean to Webcast 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

HAYWARD, Calif., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Annual Meeting) on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time in a virtual format only. The Annual Meeting will be webcast, including closed captioning, and can be accessed on the Company's website here www.uct.com/English/investors/events-and-presentations/

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website until end of day December 2, 2020.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, you are entitled to vote in the Annual Meeting if you were a stockholder as of the close of business on March 31, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. To vote in the virtual meeting, you must enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received. The virtual meeting can be accessed on the Company's website here www.uct.com/English/investors/events-and-presentations/

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto, Vice President Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

www.uct.com

