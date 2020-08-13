Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market worth $2.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market by Form (Sheets, Rods & Tubes, Fibers, Films, Tapes), End-Use Industry (Aerospace, Defense & Shipping, Healthcare & Medical, Mechanical Equipment, Food & Beverages), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market size is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2025.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=257883188

Browse in-depth TOC on "Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market"

50 – Tables

100 – Figures

177 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene-market-257883188.html

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for UHMW PE from the aerospace & defense industry and increased demand for orthopedic implants. In addition, Increasing R&D and mass production of ballistic fibers and compliance with various legal and administrative bodies is expected to create opportunities in the market which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to hamper the consumption of UHMW PE which affects the market growth.

Sheet segment is estimated to lead the UHMW PE market, during the forecast period

By form, the sheets segment is estimated to account for a major share of the UHMW PE market in 2019. This large share is mainly attributed to the extensive use of sheets in the aerospace, defense, & shipping industries for the manufacture of aircraft interiors & mechanical equipment industries for the manufacture of conveyer belts. Rods & tubes are the second most used form of UHMW PE used majorly in the mechanical equipment industry.

Healthcare & Medical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of the UHMW PE market

Based on end-use industry, the healthcare & medical segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in 2019. In the healthcare & medical industry, there is a high demand for UHMW PE for the manufacture of orthopedic implants and parts for medical devices due to properties such as high strength to weight ratio, self-lubrication, and impact resistance. The growing demand for orthopedic implants from developed countries is expected to fuel the growth of the UHMW PE market globally.

Request Sample Pages

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=257883188

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the UHMW PE market during the forecast period

The UHMW PE market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. China, India, and Japan together accounted for the major share of the Asia Pacific UHMW PE market in 2019. The Asia Pacific region is an emerging and lucrative market for UHMW PE, owing to industrial development and improving economic conditions. In addition, the growth of the medical industry in Asia Pacific is one of the reasonleading to an increase in the demand for UHMW PE. UHMW PE is also being used in mechanical equipment. The presence of a number of mechanical component manufacturing plants in China and rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific are expected to drive the UHMW PE market in the coming years.

Major companies such as Celanese Corporation (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands), Braskem S.A (Brazil), Asahi Kasei Corporation, (Japan) Du Pont De Nemours Inc. (US), Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), and Teijin Limited (Japan) and others are key players in the UHMW PE market.

Related Reports:

Glass & Specialty Synthetic Fiber Market By Fiber Type (Glass, Carbon, Aramid, UHMWPE, PPS), Application (Composite, Non-Composite), End-Use Industry, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/specialty-synthetic-glass-fiber-market-39906130.htmll

Armor Materials Market By Type (Metals & Alloys, Ceramics, Composites, Para-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE, Fiberglass), Application (Vehicle, Aerospace, Body, Civil, Marine), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/armor-material-market-25444492.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets