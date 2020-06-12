Ultra Luxury Skincare Line CIREM Announces Price Reductions in Response to COVID-19

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by an ethos to put women first, put product over profit, and an effort to provide superior skincare during uncertain times, CIREM, the American ultra-luxury skincare brand, has lowered their product prices. The entire line of ultra-luxury skincare products, formulated by medical professionals whose job it is to make the best ingredients bioavailable to the body, has been dropped by an average of 43.34% at www.CIREM.com and on Amazon. The price reduction has been effective immediately and includes all SKUs that feature superlative ingredients from diamond dust to caviar, Retinol to the highest doses of the only Vitamin C that can be utilized by the skin, THD Ascorbate. In addition, the skincare company continues to donate 10% of gross sales to women in safe shelters across the country.

The move is the second response the company has made for its customers since the outbreak of COVID-19. In April, CIREM pivoted to provide a medical-grade hand sanitizer to hospitals in the Los Angeles area, then made the product available for sale to its customers.

Committed to supporting women, CIREM's new list of prices follows:

Essential Hydration Kit— Original Price: $350.00 New Price: $150.00

HCR 3-IN-1 Serum (30ML)— Original Price: $195.00 New Price: $89.50

Youthboost Diamond Moisturizer Cream (50G)— Original Price: $175.00 New Price: $70.00

Youthboost Diamond Eye Gel-Cream (15G)— Original Price: $125.00 New Price: $65.00

Moonglow Face Oil (30ML)— Original Price: $148.00 New Price: $70.00

Velvet Dreams Shave Butter (5Oz)— Original Price: $22.00 New Price: $15.00

Flawless Floral Rose & Lavender Eye Cream (0.5Oz)— Original Price: $139.00 New Price: $65.00

Rose D'or Hydrating Face Mist— Original Price: $65.00 New Price: $29.95

Moonglow Hydrating Face & Pillow Mist— Original Price: $65.00 New Price: $29.95

Youthboost Diamond Exfoliating Cream (80G)— Original Price: $125.00 New Price: $65.00

Skinsurance Protective Sunscreen SPF 30 (2 Fl Oz)— Original Price: $75.00 New Price: $60.00

Skinsurance Protective Primer Tinted SPF 50 (2 Fl Oz)— Original Price: $90.00 New Price: $65.00

Skin Tool (1 piece) — Original Price: $50.00 New Price: $20.00

About: CIREM® is an American ultra-luxury skincare brand developed by a compounding pharmacy that formulated a line of products containing the most superlative ingredients obtainable in the most bioavailable manner possible. CIREM® bypasses the use of co-packers to deliver artisanal, small-batch production products directly to consumers in the most sustainable and responsible way, but with resplendent packaging. Encouraging women to feel good in their own skin serves as the founding ethos of the brand, and as such, CIREM donates 10% of gross revenue to support women's safe housing throughout the U.S.

Press contacts:

Alyson Dutch / Macy Harrell

BROWN + DUTCH PR, INC., 310.456.7151

[email protected]

SOURCE CIREM

Related Links

http://www.CIREM.com

