Ultra-Mobile Devices Global Market to Reach $113.83 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.6%

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultra-Mobile Devices Market By Industry Vertical, By Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ultra-mobile devices market was valued at $45.83 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $113.83 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Ultra-mobile device (UMD) is a midsize and lightweight computing devices that supports various applications ranging from education to business. UMDs support higher productivity, improved battery life, full-scale functionality, extended portability, and reduced bulk. These features make them highly compatible with business professionals and propel their adoption in consumer electronics sector.



On the basis of type, the premium UMD segment dominated the overall ultra-mobile device industry in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in standards of living, technology awareness among people, and increase in disposable income in the country.

In addition, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are anticipating potential growth in premium Ultra Mobile Phones during forecast period as a result of their developments, government initiatives, increase in awareness about technology, and cost-effective consumer electronics, all of which provide lucrative growth opportunities. However, the utility-mobile device segment is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years. This is attributed to rise in market for ultra-mobile devices, growth in cognitive intelligence applications, prediction, and analytical software & increase in use of mobile phones & applications.

By Industry vertical, the consumer electronics sector segment held the largest Ultra Mobile Devices Market Share in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The electronics and semiconductors sector segment is highly dependent on ultra-mobile device systems, owing to increase in population and evolution of ultra-mobile device market. In addition, surge in use of consumer electronics devices, such as mobile devices, laptops, tablets, personal computers, satellites, television, and radar along with falling prices of these devices, facilitated the growth of ultra-mobile devices in the consumer electronic sector.

However, the IT & telecom segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years. This is due to the rapid increase in adoption of advanced ultra-mobile device systems. IT & telecom organization deploy ultra-mobile device systems in their operations for different functionalities such as monitoring systems and security. In addition, major IT & Telecom players are inclined toward investing in technology advancement to develop telecom systems that are more network-savvy, safer, and energy-efficient, which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the IT & telecom sector.

Key findings of the Study

Depending on type, the premium ultra-mobile segment dominated the ultra-mobile device market in 2020. However, the utility ultra-mobile segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the Ultra Mobile Devices Market Forecast period.

By industry vertical, the consumer electronic sector segment accounted for the highest revenue of market in 2020. However, the IT & telecommunication sector segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Region wise, the Ultra Mobile Devices Market Size was dominated by North America in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the ultra-mobile device market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the future investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the ultra-mobile device market size is provided.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the ultra-mobile device market.

A quantitative analysis is provided to determine the ultra-mobile device market potential from 2020 to 2030.

Key Market Segments



By Industry Vertical

Healthcare

Telecom IT

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Others (BFSI, Education and Entertainment)

By Type

Premium ultra-mobile devices

Basic Ultra-Mobile devices

Utility Ultra-Mobile devices

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Rest of LAMEA

Algeria

Key Market Players

Apple Inc.

HTC Corporation

Google Inc.

Dell Inc.

Sony Corporation

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Lenovo

HP Development Company, L.P.

Microsoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: ULTRA-MOBILE DEVICES MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL



CHAPTER 5: ULTRA-MOBILE DEVICES MARKET, BY TYPE



CHAPTER 6: ULTRA-MOBILE DEVICES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ms9c0a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets