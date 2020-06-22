Ultra-Reliable Arm Cortex-M4F Microcontroller from Maxim Integrated Offers Industry's Lowest Power Consumption and Smallest Size for Industrial, Healthcare and IoT Sensor Applications

In many industrial and IoT applications, high energy particles and other environmental challenges present the danger of bombarding memory and creating bit flips during the normal course of operations – especially as process nodes drop to 40nm and lower. This can disrupt MCU operation and produce incorrect or even dangerous results. To prevent catastrophic ramifications like these, the MAX32670 protects its entire memory footprint (384kB flash and 128kB SRAM) with ECC to prevent bit flips and enhance reliability. With ECC, single-bit errors are detected and corrected by hardware, making it difficult for bit flip errors to have a negative impact on the application.

With just 40µW/MHz of active power consumption, the MAX32670 executes commands from flash at 40 percent lower power than the closest competitive industrial solution. It is the lowest power solution for battery-operated sensor applications. MAX32670 is also 50 percent smaller than the closest competitor, giving developers the opportunity to reduce solution size and material costs.

Key Advantages

High Reliability : ECC-protected flash and SRAM prevent bit flips for higher uptime; secure boot and crypto hardware enhance reliability.

: ECC-protected flash and SRAM prevent bit flips for higher uptime; secure boot and crypto hardware enhance reliability. Lowest Power : 40µW/MHz of active power consumption – 40 percent lower than competition.

: 40µW/MHz of active power consumption – 40 percent lower than competition. World's Smallest: 50 percent smaller footprint than competitors – comes in ultra-small 1.8mm-x-2.6mm WLP and 5mm-x-5mm TQFN.

Commentary

"Bit flipping becomes a critical reliability concern as microcontrollers scale down to 40nm and below," said Kris Ardis , executive director, Micros, Security and Software Business Unit at Maxim Integrated. "The MAX32670 is designed with a high degree of protection against these events so our customers have the reliability they can trust as they ready new systems in long lifetime and mission-critical applications."

Availability and Pricing

The MAX32670 is available at Maxim Integrated's website for $1.44 (1000-up, FOB USA ); also available from authorized distributors

(1000-up, FOB ); also available from authorized distributors The MAX32670EVKIT# evaluation kit is available for $25

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

Contact:

Mariel Santos

408-601-3145

[email protected]

SOURCE Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.maximintegrated.com

