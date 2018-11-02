Ultra Tainment Premieres Four Biographical Documentaries on Today's Biggest Musical Icons

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout November, Ultra Tainment, the HD Spanish-language pop culture channel, will feature the inside scoop on some of today's biggest stars, every Sunday at 7:30 p.m. EST. Each documentary will showcase music icons including Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus, revealing personal confessions and the sacrifices they've made on the way to stardom.

"This month we are not only celebrating the wonderful careers of four international superstars, we are also looking to inspire a whole new generation of artists and musicians," stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. "We hope that each one of these stories captures the imagination of our audience and helps them believe in themselves and motivates them to always follow their dreams."

Despite coming from different backgrounds, all four superstars share one thing in common: each of them has redefined what it means to be an international icon. Premiering this month on Ultra Tainment are:

Beyoncé: Detrás del Glamour

Described as the most important and compelling popular musician of the 21st century, Beyoncé has become a role model and inspiration to millions of fans across the globe. With a total of 22 Grammy Awards as a solo artist and with Destiny's Child, "Queen B" is the second-most awarded woman in Grammy history.

Justin Timberlake: El Hombre del Momento

From his beginnings at the Mickey Mouse Club, to his tenure as one of the lead vocalists of NSYNC, and now as one of the most acclaimed solo artists in the industry, "JT" is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-around entertainers in the history of show business. Some critics have even called him the best male pop star of the 21st century.

Lady Gaga: The Art of Music

Gaga's fans call her "Mother Monster", and she often refers to them as "Little Monsters". Known for her unconventional and provocative work, as well as visual experimentation and incredible vocal talent, Lady Gaga has been often regarded as a trailblazer for utilizing controversy to bring attention to various issues, including depression and LGBT rights.

Miley Cyrus: Unleashed, Miley Cyrus Sin Restricciones

The daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley became a teen idol starring as the character Miley Stewart on the Disney Channel television series Hannah Montana. Since then, her career has skyrocketed, earning three No. 1 albums on the US Billboard 200. She is an outspoken animal rights advocate and adopted a vegan lifestyle in 2013.

Ultra Tainment is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it's currently available on Claro, Hotwire Communications and VEMOX™. For more information on Ultra Tainment's programming please visit ultratainmenttv.com and vemox.com.

About Olympusat, Inc. (www.olympusat.com)

Based in West Palm Beach, FL, Olympusat, Inc. is one of the largest independent media corporations specializing in ownership, distribution, production and technical services. The company has established itself as a leader in the Hispanic television and media space through its 60+ HD Spanish and English-language television networks, among them the top-rated Spanish-language movie channel Cine Mexicano, the popular Ultra HD Plex, and a distinctive religious channels and Specialty Suite representing some of the biggest networks in the industry. Recently Olympusat has launched VEMOX, the white label OTT TV Everywhere B2B solution, available for download in Apple Store (iOS), Google Play Store (Android), Apple TV, Xbox One, and Samsung Smart TVs.

