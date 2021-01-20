Ultra-Thin Glass Market To Witness Steady Growth At 10.1% CAGR By 2025, Due To Rising Demand Of Televisions, Smartphones, Laptops & Computers | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ultra-thin glass market size is anticipated to reach USD 27.74 billion until 2025. It is anticipated to register growth with 10.1% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2020 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rising usage of electronic devices like televisions, smartphones, laptops, and computers among the millennial population.

Properties like good abrasion resistance, transparency, surface smoothness have paved the way for usage of such glasses in the manufacturing of optical & electronic sensors, organic electronic devices, and semiconductors.

The popularity of smartphones, LCDs, LEDs, monitors, laptops, and OLEDs is increasing on account of clarity and better resolution. Xiaomi launched Hongmi Note 5, a smartphone that used 0.3 mm thickness ultra-thin tempered glass. Also, surging usage of smartwatches among the health-conscious millennial population is gaining traction, thereby driving demand for ultra-thin glasses in the upcoming years.

In 2018, Asia Pacific held largest share of 70.5% across global market owing to rising demand for displays having flat panels across countries like India and China. Europe is expected to register 6.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2025 on account of rising demand of such glasses across sectors like solar energy, automotives, LED and LCD manufacturers. In North America, the U.S. constituted for a majority of the market share due to well established semiconductor industry.

The ultra-thin glass market is competitive and consolidated owing to the presence of several multinational corporations. It includes key players like AGC Inc., SCHOTT AG, Corning Incorporated, and Xinyi Glass. They are engaged in implementing several marketing strategies like capacity expansion to gain a competitive advantage over other players.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, flat-panel segment witnessed share of 38.3% across the global market.

Automotive glazing application segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth with CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2025.

Million Insights has segmented the global ultra-thin glass market on the basis of application, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Million Square Meters; 2014 - 2025)

Flat panel displays



Semiconductors



Automotive glazing



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Million Square Meters; 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





South Korea



Central &South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

