Ultra-thin Glass Market will record USD 12.16 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by increasing demand for flat panel displays

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ultra-thin glass market size is expected to grow by USD 12.16 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.75% between 2021 and 2026. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has considered various factors including construction rate, adoption rate, revenue generated by construction materials companies, GDP growth, and commodity price fluctuation among others. Understand the scope of the full report. Download PDF Sample Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ultra-thin Glass Market 2022-2026

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The consumer electronics segment will lead the market growth throughout the forecast period.



The growing middle-class population is the key trend in the market.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period.



AGC Inc., Aviation Glass, Blue Star Glass Co. Ltd., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Changzhou Almaden Co. Ltd, China Luoyang Float Glass Group Co. Ltd., Corning Inc., CSG Holding Co Ltd, Emerge Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Gentex Corp., Huihua Glass Co. Ltd., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Noval Glass Group Ltd., Prazisions Glas & Optik GmbH, RUNTAI INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG , SGC International, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., and Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. are the top players in the market.



The market is driven by the increasing demand for flat panel displays. However, rapid changes in technology will challenge the growth of the market.

APAC will be the largest market, occupying 65% of the global market share.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of a significant number of small-scale and large-scale vendors that manufacture moderately differentiated products. Key vendors hold a significant share of the market. Established vendors have strong financial resources and technical expertise and focus on developing advanced product offerings. Small-scale vendors compete with established vendors by strengthening their positions in local markets. Local vendors use technologies to strengthen their presence in the market. Vendors are also investing heavily in R&D to attract customers through product innovations and are expected to have moderate competition during the forecast period.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this ultra-thin glass market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Ultra-thin Glass Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Consumer Electronics



Photovoltaic and Energy Storage



Lighting



Others

The market growth will be significant in the consumer electronics segment over the forecast period. The segment will be driven by the growing popularity of IoT and connected devices and the expanding market for consumer electronics.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East and Africa

South America

The market will observe significant growth in APAC over the forecast period. The growth of the regional market will be driven by the growth in the production of consumer electronics, ultra-thin solar cover glasses, and ultra-thin automotive head-up displays. Also, the presence of a large number of prominent vendors and the easy availability of a wide range of ultra-thin glasses will be contributing to the growth of the market in APAC.

Identify potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Request Sample Report Here

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ultra-thin glass market report covers the following areas:

Ultra-thin Glass Market Size

Ultra-thin Glass Market Trends

Ultra-thin Glass Market Industry Analysis

Ultra-thin Glass Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ultra-thin glass market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ultra-thin glass market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ultra-thin glass market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ultra-thin glass market vendors

Related Reports:

Ultra-thin Glass Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 65% Key consumer countries US, China, India, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGC Inc., Aviation Glass, Blue Star Glass Co. Ltd., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Changzhou Almaden Co. Ltd, China Luoyang Float Glass Group Co. Ltd., Corning Inc., CSG Holding Co Ltd, Emerge Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Gentex Corp., Huihua Glass Co. Ltd., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Noval Glass Group Ltd., Prazisions Glas & Optik GmbH, RUNTAI INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, SGC International, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., and Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Photovoltaic and energy storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Photovoltaic and energy storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Photovoltaic and energy storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Photovoltaic and energy storage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Photovoltaic and energy storage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Lighting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Lighting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Lighting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Lighting - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Lighting - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AGC Inc.

Exhibit 97: AGC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: AGC Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: AGC Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: AGC Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: AGC Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Central Glass Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Central Glass Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Central Glass Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Central Glass Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 China Luoyang Float Glass Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 106: China Luoyang Float Glass Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: China Luoyang Float Glass Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: China Luoyang Float Glass Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Corning Inc.

Exhibit 109: Corning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Corning Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Corning Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Corning Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 CSG Holding Co Ltd

Exhibit 113: CSG Holding Co Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 114: CSG Holding Co Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 115: CSG Holding Co Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: CSG Holding Co Ltd - Segment focus

10.8 Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 SCHOTT AG

Exhibit 125: SCHOTT AG - Overview

Exhibit 126: SCHOTT AG - Business segments

Exhibit 127: SCHOTT AG - Key news

Exhibit 128: SCHOTT AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 129: SCHOTT AG - Segment focus

10.11 Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Exhibit 130: Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

