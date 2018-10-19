Ultrafast Lasers: Technologies and Global Markets

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

The ultrafast lasers market is segmented by type, application, pulse duration and region into the follow categories:



- Titanium-sapphire lasers, diode-pumped lasers, fiber lasers and mode-locked diode lasers (type).

- Biomedical, materials processing, spectroscopy and imaging, science and research, consumer electronics, automotive, etc. (application).

- Picosecond and femtosecond (pulse duration).

- North American, European, and rest of Commonwealth Independent States (CIS), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world (RoW) region.

- In addition to industry and competitive analyses of the ultrafast lasers market, this report includes patent analyses as well as company profiles of key market players.



Report Includes:

- 44 data tables and 45 additional tables

- An overview of the global market and technologies for ultrafast lasers

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 to 2017 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- An understanding of opportunities and innovation-driven market highlights

- Analysis of various applications and their market dynamics

- Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications

- Examination of key trends related to types and pulse duration that shape and influence the industry

- Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry, including Amplitude Systemes, Coherent Inc., Epilog Laser, Jenoptik Laser GMBH, Laser Quantum Ltd. and NKT Photonics



Summary

Lasers generate intense light beams that are coherent, monochromatic and highly collimated in nature.In comparison to other sources of light, laser beams are extremely pure with all of their photons (energy) having a fixed phase relationship with respect to each other.



Ultrafast lasers are considered on the basis of time durations between 1 picosecond to 100 femtoseconds. Over time, lasers have evolved to provide optical pulses that are arranged for a particular operation with high bit rates.



This report categorizes ultrafast lasers on the basis of their usage and day-to-day applications.In 2016, fiber lasers dominated the overall ultrafast laser market with a share of REDACTED, closely followed by diode-pumped lasers with a share of REDACTED.



Fiber lasers are most commonly used in materials processing, telecommunications, spectroscopy, healthcare and directed energy weapons operations. Due to its features, such as high optical quality, high output power and high vibration reliability, these lasers have replaced other traditional ultrafast lasers over the past few years.



Factors that support the growth of ultrafast lasers include their unmatched high-range intensity due to their low divergence angles as well as minimal energy loss during use. Although there are both large and small competitors in various regions, there are currently no substitutions for ultrafast lasers and this is expected to remain the case for the near future.



