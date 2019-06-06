Ultrapar International S.A. Announces the Early Tender Results of the Tender Offer for its 5.250% Notes due 2026

SÃO PAULO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

ULTRAPAR INTERNATIONAL S.A.

(Incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg)

Offer to Purchase for Cash Up to U.S.$200,000,000 Aggregate Principal Amount

of its Outstanding 5.250% Notes due 2026

Ultrapar International S.A., a public limited liability company (société anonyme) organized and established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg with registered office at 6, rue Eugène Ruppert, L-2453, Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and registered with the Luxembourg Register of Commerce and Companies (Registre de commerce et des sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B208982 ("Ultrapar"), hereby announces the early tender results of its offer to purchase for cash up to U.S.$200,000,000 aggregate principal amount (subject to increase by Ultrapar in its sole discretion under the circumstances described in the Offer to Purchase (as defined below), the "Maximum Tender Amount") of its outstanding 5.250% Notes due 2026 (CUSIP: 90401C AA7 and L9412A AA5, and ISIN: US90401CAA71 and USL9412AAA53) (the "Notes"), upon the terms and subject to the conditions described in the Offer to Purchase dated May 22, 2019 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Offer to Purchase"). Capitalized terms used in this announcement, but not defined herein, shall have the meanings given to such terms in the Offer to Purchase.

Ultrapar hereby announces that, as of June 5, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. New York City time (which was the Early Tender Date), it has received valid tenders from the registered holders of the Notes (individually, a "Holder" and collectively, the "Holders") of U.S.$254,689,000 in principal amount of the Notes (which exceeds the Maximum Tender Amount). Withdrawal rights for the Tender Offer have expired.

In accordance with the Offer to Purchase, Holders of Notes that are validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will receive the Tender Offer Consideration plus the Early Tender Premium. In addition, all Holders of Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will, on the Settlement Date, also receive accrued and unpaid interest on those Notes from the last interest payment date with respect to those Notes to, but not including, the Settlement Date. All Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date will be accepted for purchase before any Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Date are accepted for purchase. Accordingly, as the aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered for purchase prior to the Early Tender Date exceeds the Maximum Tender Amount, no Notes tendered for purchase after the Early Tender Date will be accepted for purchase, provided that such Notes may be accepted for purchase if we increase the Maximum Tender Amount, which we are entitled to do in our sole discretion. There can be no assurance that we will increase the Maximum Tender Amount. Notes not accepted for purchase will be returned promptly. As described in the Offer to Purchase, Ultrapar currently expects that the Settlement Date will be June 21, 2019.

THE OFFER DOCUMENTS CONTAIN CERTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT SHOULD BE READ BEFORE ANY DECISION IS MADE WITH RESPECT TO THE TENDER OFFER, IN PARTICULAR, SEE "CERTAIN SIGNIFICANT CONSIDERATIONS" IN THE OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR A DISCUSSION OF CERTAIN FACTORS HOLDERS SHOULD CONSIDER IN CONNECTION WITH THE TENDER OFFER.

NEITHER THE OFFER TO PURCHASE NOR ANY OF THE OFFER DOCUMENTS RELATING TO THE TENDER OFFER HAVE BEEN FILED WITH OR REVIEWED BY THE FEDERAL OR ANY STATE SECURITIES COMMISSION OR REGULATORY AUTHORITY OF ANY COUNTRY, NOR HAS ANY SUCH COMMISSION OR AUTHORITY PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THE OFFER TO PURCHASE OR ANY OF THE OFFER DOCUMENTS RELATING TO THE TENDER OFFER. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS UNLAWFUL AND MAY BE A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

NONE OF ULTRAPAR, ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS, THE DEALER MANAGERS (AS DEFINED BELOW), THE TENDER AND INFORMATION AGENT OR THE TRUSTEE (AS DEFINED IN THE OFFER TO PURCHASE) OR ANY OF THEIR RESPECTIVE AFFILIATES IS MAKING ANY RECOMMENDATION AS TO WHETHER HOLDERS SHOULD TENDER ANY NOTES IN RESPONSE TO THE TENDER OFFER. HOLDERS MUST MAKE THEIR OWN DECISION AS TO WHETHER TO PARTICIPATE IN THE TENDER OFFER, AND, IF SO, THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES TO TENDER.

The Offer to Purchase and related documents do not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell notes in any jurisdiction or in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. In those jurisdictions where the securities, blue sky or other laws require the Tender Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Tender Offer will be deemed to be made on behalf of Ultrapar by the Dealer Managers or one or more registered brokers or dealers licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction. If Ultrapar becomes aware of any jurisdiction in which the making of the Tender Offer would not be in compliance with such laws, Ultrapar will make a good faith effort to comply with any such laws or may seek to have such laws declared inapplicable to the Tender Offer. If, after such good faith effort, Ultrapar cannot comply with any such applicable laws, the Tender Offer will not be made to the Holders of Notes residing in each such jurisdiction. Neither the delivery of this announcement, the Offer to Purchase and any related documents nor any purchase of Notes by Ultrapar will, under any circumstances, create any implication that the information contained in this announcement, the Offer to Purchase or in any related document is current as of any time subsequent to the date hereof or thereof.

The Offer to Purchase does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (other than the Notes). Any offering of securities will only be made by an offering document and any such offering may not be registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan" and similar expressions are generally intend to identify forward-looking statements. Ultrapar is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

Global Bondholder Services Corporation is acting as the tender agent and as the information agent (the "Tender and Information Agent") for the Tender Offer. Banco Bradesco BBI S.A., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc. and Santander Investment Securities Inc. are acting as Dealer Managers (the "Dealer Managers") for the Tender Offer.

The Tender and Information Agent for the Tender Offer is:

Global Bondholder Services Corporation

By Regular, Registered or Certified Mail; By Facsimile Transmission Hand or Overnight Delivery: (For Eligible Institutions Only): 65 Broadway, Suite 404 +1 (212) 430-3775 New York, NY 10006 Confirmation: +1 (212) 430-3774 Attention: Corporate Actions Attention: Corporate Actions

Banks and Brokers: +1 (212) 430-3774

Toll free: +1 (866) 924-2200

International call: +1 (212) 430-3774

Email: contact@gbsc-usa.com

Any questions or requests for assistance or for additional copies of the Offer to Purchase may be directed to the Tender and Information Agent at one of its telephone numbers above. A Holder (or a beneficial owner that is not a Holder) may also contact any of the Dealer Managers at their telephone numbers set forth below or its broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Offer to Purchase.

The Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer are:

Banco Bradesco BBI S.A. Fixed Income Division

Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3064 10th Floor São Paulo, SP, Brazil, 01451-000

Call Collect: +1 (646) 432-6643 Citigroup Global

Markets Inc. Liability Management Group

388 Greenwich Street, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10013

United States

US Toll Free: + 1 (800) 558-3745 Call Collect: +1 (212) 723-6106 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Liability Management Group

200 West Street New York, NY 10282

United States

US Toll-Free: +1 (800) 828-3182

Collect: +1 (212) 902-6351 Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc. Syndicate Team

540 Madison Avenue, 23rd Floor

New York, NY

10022

U.S. Toll-Free: +1 (888) 770-4828

Collect: +1 (212) 710-6749 Santander Investment Securities Inc. Liability Management Team

45 East 53rd Street, 5th Floor

New York, NY

10022

U.S. Toll-Free: +1 (855) 404-3636

Collect: +1 (212) 940-1442

SOURCE Ultrapar International S.A.