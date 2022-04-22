Ultrapure Water Market Size to Register a Growth of USD 2.36 billion| Increase in Semiconductor Wafer Size is a Key Driver | Technavio

Apr 22, 2022, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultrapure water market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.36 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6%. Factor such as the increase in semiconductor wafer size is significantly driving the ultrapure water market.
Our report on "Ultrapure Water Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.
Ultrapure Water market report key highlights
- Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 5.03%
- Key market segments: End-user (semiconductors, power, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)
- Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 58%
|
Ultrapure Water Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 2.36 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.03
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 58%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Asahi Kasei Corp., Danaher Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., General Electric Co., Organo Corp., Ovivo Inc., Pentair Plc, SUEZ SA, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!
Ultrapure Water market trend
- Rapid evolution in the microelectronics sector
The evolution of electronic devices has led to the development of compact cellular phones and laptops. Semiconductor wafers that are used in these devices are cleaned with ultrapure water. In addition, flat panel display and photovoltaics (silicon-based sectors of the microelectronics industry) require large volumes of ultrapure water. The microelectronics industry is facing rapid growth and producing computer chips or integrated chips, solar cells, and flat panel displays, which are manufactured in fabs that require large volumes of ultrapure water.
Ultrapure Water market challenge
- Contamination in ultrapure water piping system
Piping systems are crucial for transporting ultrapure water. Organic contamination, metallic contamination, and ionic contamination can cause the contamination of piping systems. Safe and reliable systems are required in conduits. Moreover, improper surface finish in conduits caused by a poor choice of piping materials and improper manufacturing of the piping system components reduce the quality of conduits. These factors affect the quality of ultrapure water.
View a report sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the market.
Key market vendor insights
The ultrapure water market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product differentiation to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Danaher Corp.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Ecolab Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Organo Corp.
- Ovivo Inc.
- Pentair Plc
- SUEZ SA
- VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download a sample report
Key Segment Analysis by End-user
- Semiconductors: The semiconductors segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Sensors and microelectromechanical systems are integral parts of IoT devices. The increasing number of IoT applications will lead to a significant rise in the production of silicon wafers, which will increase the demand for ultrapure water solutions.
- Power
- Healthcare
- Others
Regional Market Analysis
APAC will contribute to 58% of the global ultrapure water market share growth during the forecast period. China, Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan are the major markets in the region. Facility expansion and the presence of leading electronic device manufacturers will have a considerable influence on the semiconductor equipment market.
Request our report sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Power - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Materials and services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Danaher Corp.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Ecolab Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Organo Corp.
- Ovivo Inc.
- Pentair Plc
- SUEZ SA
- VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
