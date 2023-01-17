Ultrasonic aspirator market size to increase by USD 153.86 million; North America to contribute 29% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ultrasonic Aspirator Market by Product, End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 153.86 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 5.73%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ultrasonic Aspirator Market 2023-2027

By region, the global ultrasonic aspirator market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America is estimated to contribute 29% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth in medical tourism in Mexico, the increasing prevalence of cancer, and the increasing prevalence of neurological and related disorders are driving the growth of the ultrasonic aspirator market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The ultrasonic aspirator market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

B. Braun SE - The company offers ultrasonic aspirator namely, Xperius.

- The company offers ultrasonic aspirator namely, Xperius. BioMedicon Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers ultrasonic aspirator such as Cavitron Ultrasonic Surgical Aspirator.

- The company offers ultrasonic aspirator such as Cavitron Ultrasonic Surgical Aspirator. Cybersonics Inc - The company offers neurological ultrasonic aspirators.

- The company offers neurological ultrasonic aspirators. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - The company offers ultrasonic aspirator such as CUSA Clarity.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the number of patients with neurological disorders, the growing focus on minimal invasive neurosurgeries, and improved infrastructure in the healthcare system. However, product recalls are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into integrated ultrasonic aspirators and stand-alone ultrasonic aspirators. The integrated ultrasonic aspirators segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this ultrasonic aspirator market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the ultrasonic aspirator market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World.

, , , and Rest of World. A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Ultrasonic aspirator market vendors.

Ultrasonic Aspirator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 153.86 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, Brazil, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled B. Braun SE, BioMedicon Pvt. Ltd., Bioventus Inc., Cybersonics Inc, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Kamcon Bio Technology Systems Pvt. Ltd., META Dynamic Inc, Olympus Corp., Soering GmbH, Stryker Corp., and XcelLance Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

