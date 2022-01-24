Ultrasound Market worth $9.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Ultrasound Market by Technology (Diagnostic (2D, 3D, Doppler), Therapeutic (HIFU, ESWL)), Display (Color, B&W), Portability (Trolley, POC), Application (Gynecology, Cardiology, Orthopedic), Component (Probe), End user (Hospitals) - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2026 from USD 6.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Ultrasound Market"

201 – Tables

46 – Figures

277 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=467



The growth of this market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of target diseases, which have supported the demand for effective diagnostic procedures.



Ultrasound technology has been traditionally used by healthcare professionals in OB/GYN applications for fetal imaging and the diagnosis of fetal abnormalities (such as tangled umbilical cord and developmental abnormalities). With technological advancements in the field of medical imaging as well as minimally invasive surgical procedures, ultrasound is increasingly gaining prominence in disease diagnosis and the treatment for various applications, such as cardiology, vascular disorders, urology, breast cancer, orthopedics, and musculoskeletal injuries. This has led a number of manufacturers and independent researchers to focus on the development and commercialization of application-specific ultrasound devices.



The 3D & 4D ultrasound subsegment of diagnostic ultrasound to register significant growth in the ultrasound market by 2026



Based on technology, the market is segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic ultrasound. The diagnostic ultrasound segment is further categorized into 2D, 3D & 4D, and Doppler ultrasound. These technologies are used for the visualization and diagnosis of various medical conditions (such as gynecological disorders and neurological conditions), fetal imaging, and the imaging of organs. The growth of this market is driven by the rising preference for 3D/4D ultrasound across developed markets and their technological benefits as compared to 2D ultrasound.



Based on system portability, the trolley/cart-based ultrasound systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020



On the basis of system portability, the ultrasound market is segmented into trolley/cart-based ultrasound systems, compact/handheld ultrasound systems, and point-of-care ultrasound systems. The trolley/cart-based ultrasound systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the ultrasound market in 2020. The growing demand for trolley/cart-based ultrasound systems is mainly attributed to the growing adoption of these systems across major markets due to their increased use in acute care settings and emergency care in hospitals and healthcare institutions.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=467



The vascular applications segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Based on application, the market is divided into eight segments—radiology/general imaging applications, obstetrics/gynecology applications, cardiology applications, urological applications, vascular applications, orthopedic & musculoskeletal applications, pain management applications, and other applications. Vascular ultrasound is one of the fastest-growing application segments in the ultrasound market majorly due to the rising incidence of vascular disorders across the globe, coupled with the greater adoption of vascular ultrasound for the diagnosis of these disorders and technological advancements in the field of 3D/4D imaging.



On the basis of component, the market is segmented into transducers/probes, workstations, and other components. The transducers/probes segment is further divided into curvilinear/convex array probes, liner array probes, phased array probes, and other probes. The transducers/probes segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. This can be attributed to technological advancements, the introduction of specially designed products, and the rising adoption of ultrasound technology for the diagnosis of various disease indications.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=467

Europe is expected to dominate the global ultrasound market in 2020

In 2020, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global ultrasound market. This can be attributed to the large number of ongoing clinical research projects in the field of ultrasound, expansions in the clinical applications of focused ultrasound (and the early commercialization of these devices in Europe), and the significant healthcare expenditure across mature European countries (such as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain).

GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Hologic, Inc. (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Korea), Mindray Medical International Limited (China), Analogic Corporation (US), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Carestream Health (US), CURA Healthcare (India), Chison Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Mobisante, Inc. (US), Neusoft Corporation (China), Clarius Mobile Health (Canada), Medgyn Products, Inc. (US), and United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. (China), among others are some of the major players operating in the global ultrasound market.



Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting



Browse Related Reports:



Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by Product (Imaging (MRI, CT, PET-CT, ultrasound, X-ray), Endoscopes, Lasers, Ventilators, Dialysis, Monitors), Provider (OEM, ISO, In-house), Service (Preventive, Operational), User (Hospital, ASCs) - Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-equipment-maintenance-market-69695102.html



Diagnostic Imaging Market by Product (MRI (Open, Closed), Ultrasound (2D, 4D, Doppler), CT, X-Ray (Digital, Analog), SPECT, Hybrid PET, Mammography), Application (OB/Gyn, Cardiology, Oncology), Enduser (Hospitals, Imaging Centers) - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/diagnostic-imaging-market-411.html



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ultrasound-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ultrasound-devices.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets