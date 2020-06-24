Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Size Worth $700.3 Million By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ultrasound probe disinfection market size is expected to reach USD 700.3 million by 2027 registering a CAGR of 9.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of ultrasound imaging procedures, rising prevalence of nosocomial infections, and technological advancements are the key driving factors for the global market.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, consumables are anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period as these are usually disposable and need to be bought frequently

Intermediate and low-level disinfection held the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period

Hospitals and clinics end-use segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the rising number of ultrasound imaging procedures performed in these healthcare facilities

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period owing to the increasing usage of diagnostic imaging.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Consumables, Services), By Disinfection Process, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ultrasound-probe-disinfection-market

Nosocomial or Hospital-acquired Infection (HAI) is an infection acquired in healthcare facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, rehabilitation facilities, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs). Factors, such as use of indwelling catheters, lack of proper hygiene in the healthcare setting, and excessive use of antibiotics, can increase the risk of HAIs in patients. Thus, it is very crucial to disinfect all the devices used in healthcare settings.

The increasing number of ultrasound imaging procedures across the globe is anticipated to increase the product demand over the forecast period. According to the report published by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, on any given day, approximately one in 31 patients suffers from at least one HAI. Similarly, the WHO reported that out of every 100 patients on any given day, ten in developing countries and seven in developed countries acquire at least one HAI. Ultrasound probe disinfection eliminates the risk of transmission of any pathogen from one patient to another, which is anticipated to boost the demand over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global ultrasound probe disinfection market report on the basis of product, disinfection process, end use, and region:

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Instruments



Automated Reprocessors



UV-C Disinfectors



Manual Reprocessors/Soaking Stations



Ultrasound Probe Storage Cabinets



Consumables



Formulations



Disinfectant Wipes



Disinfectant Liquids



Disinfectant Sprays



Detergents



Enzymatic Detergents



Non-enzymatic Detergents



Services

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

High-Level Disinfection



Intermediate/Low-Level Disinfection

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals and Clinics



Diagnostic Imaging Centers



Others

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market

Nanosonics



CIVCO Medical Solutions



Tristel Solutions Ltd.



Ecolab, Inc.



Germitec



CS Medical LLC



Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc.



Metrex Research, LLC

