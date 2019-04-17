UltraTech Wins for its Gentoo Coating in the 2019 Edison Awards
Apr 17, 2019, 15:00 ET
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UltraTech's Gentoo Coating took the Silver Prize in the Coating and Packaging Materials category in the 2019 Edison Awards. The Edison Awards, named after Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes and honors the world's best in innovators and innovations. The Edison Awards announced gold, silver and bronze award winners at the Edison Awards Gala held in New York City.
Gentoo is a clear coating that not only repels water but most oils and solvents as well. It is also able to withstand significant abrasion without sacrificing performance. Learn more.
Traditional hydrophobic coatings are clear and abrasion resistant but do not shed fluid easily. Superhydrophobic coatings are generally great at shedding water but are not clear, and are easily removed. Whether it's abrasion resistance, oil repellency or visual clarity, conventional coatings have their limitations. Gentoo changes that! Watch the video.
All nominations were reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee and the final ballot sent to an independent judging panel. The judging panel was comprised of more than 3,000 professionals from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, including professional organizations representing a wide variety of industries and disciplines.
UltraTech International, Inc. was formed in 1993 with one goal in mind: to create the world's finest offering of spill containment and spill response products. Since then, its vision has expanded into additional product categories; and the company now features a product line that consists of over 400 unique products.
The Edison Awards: Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. For more information about the Edison Awards, please visit www.edisonawards.com.
SOURCE UltraTech International, Inc.
