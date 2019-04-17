UltraTech Wins Gold for its Tactical Welder in the 2019 Edison Awards

The Tactical Welder is a battery-powered welding system that is entirely portable and produces more power than anything like it on the market. The Welder works off of a single battery pack capable of generating 300 amps. Find out more: www.tacticalwelder.com

The Tactical Welder portable welding tool is powered by a 528Wh lithium-ion battery pack. A state-of-the-art electronic Battery Management System (BMS) safely controls charging and discharging functions. The weld gun is a 300A industrial grade spool gun wire-feed welder. Watch the video: https://bit.ly/2PfvgKH

All nominations were reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee and the final ballot sent to an independent judging panel. The judging panel was comprised of more than 3,000 professionals from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, including professional organizations representing a wide variety of industries and disciplines.

UltraTech International, Inc. was formed in 1993 with one goal in mind: to create the world's finest offering of spill containment and spill response products. Since then, its vision has expanded into additional product categories; and the company now features a product line that consists of over 400 unique products.

The Edison Awards: Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. For more information about the Edison Awards, please visit www.edisonawards.com.

