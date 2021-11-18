Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Size Worth $8.39 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market size is expected to reach USD 8.39 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising prevalence of coronavirus coupled with the increasing R&D spending is expected to boost the product demand over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings:

Mercury-based UV lamps are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2028 on account of their increasing adoption in water & wastewater treatment plants

The equipment demand in the healthcare facilities for air treatment accounted for 39.2% of the overall revenue owing to the high focus to provide innovative medical-grade air purifiers, such as UV systems

The residential end-use segment is estimated to grow at the second-fastest CAGR over the forecast period on account of the increasing consumer awareness regarding air pollution coupled with the rising prevalence of airborne diseases

Germany accounted for the largest revenue share of 20.4% of the Europe market in 2020 due to the increasing demand for technologically advanced and sustainable air purification technology along with the rising prevalence of COVID-19 in the country

Key players in the market are focusing on various strategies, including acquisitions, regional expansions, and product innovations, to achieve competitive advantage and, thereby, develop a strong foothold in the industry

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the pressure on the healthcare systems of numerous countries. Growth in the COVID-19 cases has resulted in a wide range of hospitals incorporating ultraviolet (UV) systems to disinfect the high-risk indoor setting, which, in turn, is expected to increase the product demand over the coming years.

UV has been a choice of disinfectant to ensure bacteria-free water in industries, such as food & beverage and pharmaceutical. However, the rising demand for disinfection technologies owing to the increasing industrial liquid waste is expected to create opportunities for UV disinfection systems in the wastewater treatment industry over the forecast period.

Rising awareness about the product's ability to provide protection against cryptosporidium outbreaks is anticipated to support market growth. Furthermore, these systems have a low environmental footprint and consume less energy, which will drive UV disinfection equipment market growth.

List of Key Players of Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market

Xylem

Trojan Technologies

Halma PLC

Calgon Carbon Corp.

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Advanced UV, Inc.

American Ultraviolet

Atlantium Technologies LTD.

Dr. Honle AG

Lumalier Corp.

Xenex

ENAQUA

S.I.T.A. Srl

Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd.

