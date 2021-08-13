Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market: Dominant Players Advanced UV Inc. and American Ultraviolet Inc. Contribute Market Growth | Technavio

The market is driven by the evolving benefits of UV disinfection equipment and rising concerns over freshwater scarcity. In addition, the growing demand for ultrapure water and the surging emergence of UV-C LED disinfection equipment will further offer significant opportunities for the market players to grow. However, the lower cost of conventional chlorine-based technology and minimal need for regular maintenance of equipment might hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market covers the following areas:

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Sizing

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Forecast

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Analysis

The ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Drinking water, Wastewater, Industrial water, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Drinking water constituted the largest segment in 2019 and will continue to retain its market position in terms of size and share during the forecast period. By geography, 33% of the market's incremental growth will originate from APAC with China and Japan emerging as the key contributing economies in the region.

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Aftermarket and service

2.3.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application

The 4 segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2019. Drinking water constituted the largest segment in 2019, while the smallest segment was industrial water. The 2019 market position of both the segments will change in 2024.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Drinking water - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 17: Drinking water - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Drinking water - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.4 Wastewater - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 19: Wastewater - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Wastewater - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.5 Industrial water - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 21: Industrial water - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Industrial water - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 27: Customer landscape

Customer landscape analysis

7. Geographic Landscape

The 5 regions have been ranked based on their market size in 2019. North America ranked first as the largest region, while MEA was the smallest region in 2019. In 2024, APAC will surpass Europe and become the second-largest segment as compared to 2019.

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.9 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.10 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Evolving benefits of UV disinfection equipment

8.1.2 Rising concerns over freshwater scarcity

8.1.3 Emergence of customized UV disinfection equipment

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Availability of refurbished UV disinfection equipment

8.2.2 Lower cost of conventional chlorine-based technology

8.2.3 Need for regular maintenance of equipment

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing demand for ultrapure water

8.3.2 Emergence of UV-C LED disinfection equipment

8.3.3 Rapid development of large-scale commercial plants

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Competitive scenario

9.4 Landscape disruption

Technavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Advanced UV Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.4 American Ultraviolet Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.5 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.6 Danaher Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.7 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.8 Halma Plc

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.9 Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.10 Lumalier Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.11 SITA Srl

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.12 Xylem Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

