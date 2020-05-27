UM Named a Leader in "Global Media Agencies" Report from Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, the global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Global Media Agencies, Q2 2020 report, reflecting the agency's commitment to move beyond traditional media buying and placement. UM received the highest score out of all the agencies in strategy and current offering categories. Forrester released the full report on May 26, following an evaluation of ten of the most significant media management companies to understand the state of the global media services market and see how the providers measure up against each other.

In its profile of UM, the Forrester report states: "UM envisions the future of media consulting and content at scale…UM is a good fit for CMOs looking to strategically unify marketing execution; move beyond conventional media placement; and scale original, branded, and addressable content. UM shows strength in its data- and culture-attuned content practice, employee experience initiatives, and agnostic approach to media inventory and bonafides. Clients like UM for its application of emerging technologies, its partnership with agencies and publishers, and its data technology strategy. We like the agency's emphasis on business analytics for decisioning and its future-forward approach to crafting data-informed, Hollywood-caliber content that generates new revenue streams for clients."

"Forrester is recognized as one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world, and we value their evaluation of the ever-changing landscape of global media agencies," said Eileen Kiernan, Global CEO, UM. "We are honored to be recognized as a leader in Forrester's study and look forward to continuing to drive results for our clients through our futureproofing strategies rooted in our relentless pursuit of better."

As architects of the media experience, UM invests in industry-leading data and analytics and continuously develops new approaches to planning, investment and custom content creation to drive better connections between brands and consumers.

The Forrester Wave™: Global Media Agencies, Q2 2020 report can be accessed here.

ABOUT UM

UM is a global media agency committed to creating better outcomes for clients. We deliver science through the transformational power of business analytics and real-time data intelligence. We deliver art through creating moments that matter in media to generate momentum for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 5,000 people innovating on a roster of global clients, including Accenture, American Express, BMW, Coca-Cola, ExxonMobil, Fitbit, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co, Sony, Spotify and The Hershey Company. For more information, please visit https://www.umww.com/.

SOURCE UM

Related Links

http://www.umww.com

