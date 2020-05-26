UM Named Agency of Record for E. & J. Gallo Winery

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, the global marketing and media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced it has been named media Agency of Record for E. & J. Gallo Winery (Gallo), the world's largest family-owned winery and the acclaimed producer of award-winning wines and spirits. UM will take on strategy, planning, buying, research, and data and analytics media duties across the U.S. for Gallo's wine and spirits portfolio, including the #1 selling wine brand, Barefoot Cellars, as well as key brands including Apothic, Dark Horse, La Marca and New Amsterdam Vodka and Gin.

"We are so proud to welcome Gallo, a renowned family-owned company to our own family," said Lynn Lewis, U.S. CEO, UM. "We are excited to leverage our data-first approach to supercharge Gallo's media and marketing efforts, driving meaningful connections with high value audiences and delivering better outcomes for their business."

"Critical drivers in winning our business were UM's investments in technology and data," said Stephanie Gallo, Chief Marketing Officer, Gallo. "We looked for a partner who shares our ambition to accelerate data-driven plans, that will allow our brands to connect with consumers and prospects across all consumer journeys."

Gallo joins several brands that have recently appointed UM media Agency of Record in North America including Shinola®, CVS Health-Aetna, Levi Strauss & Co. and Energizer brands, Armor All® and Rayovac®.

About UM

UM is a strategic media agency committed to proving that media is a topline growth driver as much as an efficiency play. We believe that better science and better art deliver better outcomes for our clients. We deliver science through the transformational power of business analytics and real-time data intelligence. We deliver art through creating moments that matter in media to deliver momentum for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 5,000 people innovating on a roster of global clients including Accenture, American Express, BMW, Coca-Cola, ExxonMobil, Fitbit, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co, Sony, Spotify and The Hershey Company.

About E. & J. Gallo Winery

Founded by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo in 1933 in Modesto, California, E. & J. Gallo Winery is the world's largest family-owned winery and the acclaimed producer of award-winning wines and spirits featured in more than 100 countries around the globe. A pioneer in the art of grape growing, winemaking, sustainable practices, marketing and worldwide distribution, Gallo crafts and imports wines and spirits to suit a diverse range of tastes and occasions, from everyday offerings to boutique, luxury bottlings.

Gallo Spirits currently offers New Amsterdam Vodka and Gin, Familia Camarena Tequila, RumHaven, Lo-Fi Aperitifs, E&J Brandy, Argonaut Brandy, Germain-Robin Brandy, Diplomático Rum, Don Fulano Tequila, as well as imported Scotch whiskies from Whyte & Mackay, including The Dalmore, Jura and John Barr. Premium wine offerings include J Vineyards & Winery, Louis M. Martini, MacMurray Estate Vineyards, Orin Swift, Talbott Vineyards, and William Hill Estate, along with highly acclaimed imports, such as Alamos, Brancaia, La Marca, Whitehaven, and LUX Wines, importers of Allegrini, Argiano, Jermann, Pieropan, Renato Ratti and Tornatore.

